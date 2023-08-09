Pakistan-India, Aussie matches among World Cup rejig

ICC announces reshuffle of nine fixtures, with tickets to go on sale from August 25

The meeting between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at this year's ODI World Cup is among nine matches to have been rescheduled, less than two months before the start of the tournament.

Two of Australia's fixtures have also been rescheduled in a reshuffle by organisers announced on Wednesday.

The marquee India-Pakistan game will now take place in Ahmedabad on October 14, a day earlier than first scheduled.

The original date had been heavily criticised as it would have clashed with the start of Navratri festivities in the city and strain police resources in Ahmedabad.

The Navratri week, starting October 15, is celebrated with pomp and splendour across India and leads up to the festival of Diwali every year.

Further changes to the schedule were necessary as Pakistan were set to play Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on October 12, leaving only a two-day gap to the rescheduled India game. That match was moved to October 10.

Two other games originally scheduled for October 14 were also moved to make sure India-Pakistan was a standalone event.

As a result, New Zealand versus Bangladesh in Chennai will be played on October 13 as a day-night game, while England-Afghanistan in Delhi has been moved forward to October 15 and Australia's match against South Africa in Lucknow on October 13 has also been moved forward one day.

England versus Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 10 is now a day game instead of a day-night affair to accommodate Pakistan's game against Sri Lanka.

Security concerns in Kolkata in connection to the Diwali festivities in November also led to some scheduling changes.

The double-header, with Australia playing Bangladesh in Pune and England versus Pakistan in Kolkata, has now been moved to November 11, one day earlier than planned.

In turn, India's game against the Netherlands in Bangalore was moved down one day to November 12.

The World Cup will kick off in Ahmedabad on October 5, with the opening game between 2019 World Cup finalists England and New Zealand. Tickets for the event will go on sale on August 25.