Warner deserves first shot at ODI World Cup: Gilchrist

Mitch Marsh starred in Australia's last ODI series opening the batting in India but legendary opener says David Warner deserves his spot back for the World Cup

Adam Gilchrist believes David Warner deserves first crack at opening for Australia at the ODI World Cup despite Mitch Marsh's promising stint at the top of the order on the last visit to India.

Typically a middle-order batter, Marsh stepped in to open in Australia's three-match 50-over series against India in March after an elbow injury struck Warner down.

Marsh finished the 2-1 series victory as Australia's top run-scorer and was awarded player of the series.

He blasted a 65-ball 81 in the first ODI and forged a match-winning partnership in the second with fellow opener Travis Head, who appears a lock for selection at the top of the order for Australia's World Cup opener against India on October 8 in Chennai.

Warner returned for the third match of that series and batted at No.4, contributing 23 runs in Australia's series-clinching victory.

Warner bats with Marsh during Australia last ODI in March // Getty

Since then, the veteran opener has turned in a decent Ashes campaign, though not one that has dispelled all doubt as to his ability to remain in the team to begin the Test summer.

But legendary Australia white-ball opener Gilchrist said there should be no debate about Warner's place alongside Head at the top for the order for India.

Australia begin their preparations for the World Cup with 50-over series against South Africa and India in September, with Marsh, Head and Warner all earning selection in the squad.

"You don't take (Warner) if you're not going to start with him and open with him," Gilchrist told AAP.

"He well and truly warrants being picked in that World Cup squad and the starting XI. He's a World Cup winner.

"I think his knowledge and experience in India will be vitally important to the Aussies doing well."

Gilchrist suggested Warner had proven he could thrive under similar doubts over his selection credentials ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

01:30 Play video Best opening stand of Ashes lifts Aussies before rain hits

Warner had been left out of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side during the second half on the 2021 Indian Premier League staged in the UAE in the lead up to the global showpiece, but the veteran hit his stride at the right time, helping propel Australia to their maiden T20 crown with a player of the tournament performance.

"He doesn't mind being backed into a corner," Gilchrist said.

"That's probably not the way he always wants it to play out but he knows how to throw a counter-punch here and there."

A strong World Cup campaign could give Warner the momentum he needs to begin the Test summer on song and finish his international career as he hopes – with a home Test at the SCG.

"Hopefully it launches him into a summer here, or half a summer here so he can hit the point (at the SCG) that he's suggested he wants to," Gilchrist said.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

* To be trimmed to 15 for the ODI World Cup