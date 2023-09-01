Platinum picks dominate for England ahead of draft

England seal 95-run win over New Zealand at Old Trafford as debutant pushes his case ahead of BBL overseas player draft

Harry Brook and debutant Gus Atkinson have starred for England in a dominant T20I victory over New Zealand, further boosting their credentials ahead of Sunday’s KFC BBL overseas player draft.

Brook smashed 67 off 36 balls alongside a destructive Jonny Bairstow (86 off 60) before fast bowler Atkinson, in his first game for England, took 4-20 as the hosts cruised home by 95 runs at Old Trafford.

The win powered England to a 2-0 lead over the Black Caps in their four-match T20 series.

While Australian fans are now well acquainted with Brooks after the 24-year-old proved a crucial member of England’s batting lineup in the recent Ashes series, most would know little about Atkinson.

The Surrey quick boasts serious pace, clocked at more than 150kph in the 2023 Hundred tournament, and has made huge strides in recent times.

And he made an immediate impression on international debut in Manchester, taking the wickets of Devon Conway and Tim Seifert along with Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

Named in England's preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, Atkinson was given his chance to prove his worth and wasted no time taking it.

Both he and Brook are listed as 'Platinum' picks in tomorrow's draft, which can attract the maximum salary of $420,000.

England started slowly but once Bairstow and Brook got going there was no stopping them as they combined for 131 runs.

"In recent times I've tried to play the ball on merit as much as possible. If I feel I can take an option on, I'll take it," Brook said post-match.

"I try and move around in the crease as much as possible, I'm just trying to hit the ball where it's meant to be hit."

To the disappointment of the Old Trafford crowd, Brook was finally taken out in the 17th over. After hitting five fours and five sixes he attempted another big shot but did not quite get hold of it as Finn Allen had a simple catch.

New Zealand made a faster start than England but wickets continued to fall at a steady pace.

Adil Rashid claimed two to reach 97 T20I wickets, taking over from Chris Jordan as England's leading wicket-taker in the format.

It was debutant Atkinson, however, who stole the show. He finished off proceedings in style, taking three wickets in the 13th over to finish off New Zealand.

"They just told me to do what I've been doing and that's what I tried to do and it went great," Atkinson said.

"I try to keep as cool as possible and whatever happens, happens, thankfully it went well."

The third T20 of the series is at Edgbaston on Sunday.