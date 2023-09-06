Marsh to skipper as Aussies name first ODI XI

Australia will line up under the leadership of Mitch Marsh in the first ODI in South Africa

Allrounder Mitch Marsh will become Australia's 29th men's ODI captain when the one-day series against South Africa begins on Thursday.

The Australian camp named its side a day early, confirming the debutant skipper and a new-look middle order and bowling attack.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Regular captain Pat Cummins will sit out the first match of the series, to be held in Bloemfontein, while veteran opener David Warner returns after missing the T20s.

Both wicketkeepers named in Australia's World Cup squad, Alex Carey and Josh Inglis, will bat in the middle order, while allrounders Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis will be used at No.4 and No.7 respectively.

More to come.

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen