LIVE: Aussies smash 392 after Warner, Labuschagne tons

Australia put South Africa's attack to the sword to post the second highest ODI total at Bloemfontein

Sparkling centuries from red-hot Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner have underpinned Australia's massive 8-392 in the second one-day international against South Africa at Bloemfontein.

Sent in to bat in warm conditions, Labuschagne's career-best 124 and Warner's 106 made the Proteas pay on Saturday night, supported by attacking cameos from Travis Head (64) and Josh Inglis (50).

Head was the early aggressor, belting speedster Anrich Nortje for three sixes and spearheading Australia's commanding 102-run powerplay at the 10-over mark.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was introduced in the 12th over and Head's whirlwind 36-ball dig came to an end thanks to an athletic, diving outfield catch from David Miller.

Shamsi was on a hat-trick when, next ball, Mitch Marsh missed an attempted reverse sweep and was given out lbw on review for a golden duck.

Warner and Labuschagne expertly averted the mini-crisis and batted positively to combine for a venue-record 151-run third-wicket stand.

Coming off a duck in the first game, Warner bounced back to form, reaching his 20th ODI ton – the second Australian after Ricky Ponting to do so – when he shovelled a Shamsi long hop to the boundary.

Battling cramps after reaching the milestone, Warner's knock ended shortly after when Andile Phehlukwayo uprooted the veteran opener's off stump.

Labuschagne, player of the match in the series opener when he stroked a masterful 80no after coming in as a concussion substitute, was at his innovative, busy best.

He raised his second ODI ton – both in his country of birth – off 80 deliveries when he reverse-swept Aiden Markram for four.

Inglis posted his first international 50 and added 83 for the fourth wicket with Labuschagne before holing out.

Labuschagne's wonderful innings came to an end when he was smartly caught in the deep by Markram off Shamsi, who offered his congratulations to the in-form Aussie after the pair had earlier exchanged words.

Debutants Tim David (1) and Aaron Hardie (3) didn't last long, nor did Alex Carey (6), as South Africa thwarted what earlier looked like a certain 400-plus total as Australia lost 5-25 late.

Shamsi (4-61) was easily the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, who lost Nortje to back spasms after his five overs were carted for 58.

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: Australia won by three wickets

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen