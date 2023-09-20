Ultimate guide for the 2023-24 WNCL season

Get the streaming details, the full schedule and see how the squads are shaping up ahead of the start of the women's domestic 50-over competition on Friday

When does it start?

This Friday! The Women's National Cricket League – Australia's national women's domestic 50-over competition – will get underway on Friday, September 22 with a double header that will see South Australia host ACT Meteors at Karen Rolton Oval and NSW Breakers take on Queensland at North Sydney Oval.

Two rounds will be played before the start of Weber WBBL|09 on October 19, with the season to resume in mid-December.

Like last season, this summer’s WNCL will feature 43 matches with all seven teams to play each other twice before the top two teams meet in the final on February 24.

How can I watch it?

Every match of the 2023-24 season will be live streamed free for fans in Australia on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, with replays of every wicket in the match centre soon after they happen and extended highlights of every match also available.

All games will also be streamed on Kayo Sports, and replays will be available for those who can’t watch live.

Are the Australian contracted players available?

This summer, most of Australia's top players are expected to be available for the first round of matches in September before the start of their limited-overs T20I and ODI series against West Indies.

However, that is likely the last time the majority of the Aussies will be seen in state colours for 2023-24.

The second round will clash with the ODIs against West Indies – although Grace Harris, who will only feature in the T20Is, should be available for Queensland.

The resumption of the WNCL in December will clash with Australia’s multi-format tour of India, while the final rounds in January and February will also clash with Aussie commitments.

How else can I follow the WNCL?

As well as tuning into the live steams, all matches will be scored live on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app so you can keep up-to-date with every ball, while we'll also provide added written coverage and video highlights throughout the tournament.

What about going to a game?

A chance to watch some of the most exciting players in the world in action? Go for it!

Every team will host six matches; all of Victoria's home matches will be played at Junction Oval, ACT Meteors’ at EPC Solar Park, Tasmania’s at Blundstone Arena and Western Australia’s at the WACA Ground – including four day-night fixtures.

South Australia will host five matches at Karen Rolton Oval and one at Adelaide Oval.

Queensland will host two games at Brisbane’s Peter Burdge Oval and the remaining four at Allan Border Field, while New South will play all their home matches at their new home base at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park.

For entry conditions and ticket prices check with each state or territory.

What's at stake?

The winning state will be presented with the Ruth Preddey Cup. Tasmania are the reigning champions after claiming their second consecutive title last season. NSW Breakers have claimed 'Ruth' on 20 occasions,. But after missing the final in each of the last three seasons after 25 consecutive appearances in the decider, the Breakers will be desperate to return to the big dance.

The coveted trophy was introduced for the 1972-73 season and is named after one of the game's pioneers; Preddey was a former NSW player, administrator, Australian team manager and sports editor of The Australian Women's Weekly.

How are the squads looking?

* Denotes Cricket Australia contract

ACT Meteors

The Meteors have added five new players to their squad: former Bangladesh off-spinner Jannatul Sumona played four matches for the Meteors at the backend of last season and has earned a contract for the first time. Paris Bowdler, Grace Lyons, Grace Dignam and Amy Hunter are all up-and-coming talents who will take the next step in their careers with the Meteors.

In: Jannatul Sumona, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Grace Dignam, Amy Hunter

Out: Angela Reakes (retired), Matilda Lugg (retired), Zoe Cooke (Qld), Amy Yates

ACT Meteors contract list: Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Kayla Burton, Rebecca Carter, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack (c ), Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Sumona, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

New South Wales

England allrounder Georgia Adams shapes as a crucial acquisition for the Breakers, while Sarah Coyte returns to her state of origin after back-to-back titles with Tasmania.

Seamer Ebony Hoskin also earned a contract after playing 10 of the 12 matches last season after moving up from the Riverina and leg-spinner Isabella Malgioglio impressed in her two matches against ACT to get a deal of her own.

In: Georgia Adams (England), Sarah Coyte (Tasmania), Ebony Hoskin, Isabella Malgioglio

Out: Emma Hughes, Lauren Smith (Tasmania)

NSW contract list: Georgia Adams, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Isabella Malgioglio, Claire Moore, Tahlia Wilson

Queensland

The return of Georgia Redmayne after a serious Achilles injury is a massive boost. While more than half of the 17-woman squad is aged 20 or under, the Fire also boast a nice smattering of seasoned campaigners as well as an abundance of all-round options. Uncapped pair Bonnie Berry (17) and Kira Holmes (20) have also been added to the group, while 27-year-old Zoe Cooke, an experienced pace-bowling allrounder, arrives from the ACT.

In: Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke (ACT), Sianna Ginger, Kira Holmes

Out: Georgia Prestwidge (Victoria), Caitlin Mair

Queensland Fire contract list: Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris*, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen*, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

South Australia

Spinner Anesu Mushangwe, allrounder Eleanor Larosa and fast bowler Courtney Neale have been added to the Scorpions squad.

Former Zimbabwe international Mushangwe is no stranger to the Scorpions, having played nine matches for SA in the 2022-23 season, while Larosa, 17, was part of Australia’s Under-19 World Cup squad. Neale comes onto the Scorpions list with previous WNCL experience, having played 11 List A games for Victoria between 2018 and 2021.

In: Anesu Mushangwe, Eleanor Larosa, Courtney Neale

Out: Brooke Harris, Ellie Falconer

South Australia contract list: Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown*, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath*, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Tasmania

WNCL champions Tasmania have retained 13 of the 15 players who were part of their second straight title last summer. Lizelle Lee has earned a full-time contract after playing for the Tigers last summer, while experienced spinner Lauren Smith joins from NSW.

Another NSW product, leg-spinner Beth Lane, has earned her first state contract, while former SA player Tabatha Saville has joined the state. Maisy Gibson has elected to take a break from state cricket.

In: Lizelle Lee, Beth Lane, Tabatha Saville, Lauren Smith (NSW)

Out: Maisy Gibson, Emma Thompson (retired)

Tasmania Tigers contract list: Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham*, Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Victoria

Georgia Prestwidge is among four new faces in Victoria’s 20-player squad. Milly Illingworth and Poppy Gardner, both up-and-coming quicks who represented Australia at the Under 19 T20 World Cup, will have the opportunity to hone their craft alongside some of the best bowlers in the world after being rewarded with their first state contracts.

Jasmine Nevins, a 19-year-old allrounder, played five games in the navy blue last season and has also earned her first contract.

In: Georgia Prestwidge (Qld), Poppy Gardner, Milly Illingworth, Jasmine Nevins

Out: Makinley Blows (retired), Lucy Cripps, Tiana Atkinson

Victoria contract list: Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth*, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning*, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland*, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham*

Western Australia

Western Australia have a remarkably settled squad, making only one change to their contracted playing list for this season, with Sheldyn Cooper dropping out in favour of exciting young seamer Chloe Ainsworth.

Ins: Chloe Ainsworth

Outs: Sheldyn Cooper

Western Australia contract list: Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Matilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King*, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney*, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie