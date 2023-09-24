Tasmania preview: Tigers' sights on WNCL three-peat

Tasmania will be playing for their third consecutive WNCL trophy this season but they will have to do it without the hero of last season's final

Tasmania will have to wait a little longer to begin their Women’s National Cricket League title defence, but coach Jude Coleman is optimistic her group has the right balance to win the Ruth Preddey Cup for a third consecutive season.

With seven teams in the WNCL, the Tigers have a bye first up and will launch their season against ACT Meteors in Canberra on October 8.

They have maintained a relatively similar group to the one that took out both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 titles, although they do go into this summer without former Australian pace bowler Sarah Coyte, who has moved to her native NSW, and Maisy Gibson, who has taken a break from the game.

Coyte in particular played a significant role in both title wins, and never more so than when she defended four off the final over of last year’s decider to steal a unlikely victory over South Australia.

But the Tigers have added the experienced of ex-NSW spinner Lauren Smith to their ranks, while former SA player Tabatha Saville has returned to cricket and earned a deal with Tasmania.

Former South African opener Lizelle Lee has a full-time contract after playing for Tasmania last season, while NSW leg-spinner Beth Lane is the other newcomer.

08:39 Play video Incredible WNCL Final ends in dramatic fashion

Tasmania 2023-24 contract list: Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham (CA), Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

In: Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Tabatha Saville, Lauren Smith

Out: Sarah Coyte (NSW), Maisy Gibson, Emma Thompson (retired)

Possible best XI: Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Emma Manix-Geeves, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes

Last year's WNCL result: Champions

Aussie player availability: Heather Graham is the only Australian-contracted player in the Tigers squad, but is set to be available for their first two matches in early October after missing selection in the national squad to play West Indies. Her availability post-WBBL will depend on selection, with Australia to tour India before hosting South Africa across December-February.

02:25 Play video Insane final over: SA lose five wickets in epic choke

Inside word with head coach Jude Coleman

The pre-season: "We had a fair few rehabbers through the offseason but we were lucky to get up to the Sunshine Coast in late August to get some practice games in. That was good for our three new players to play with the team for the first time. I feel like we're tracking pretty well and we'll have a pretty solid XI for our first round against ACT."

Injury update: "Elyse Villani has come back from a shoulder operation. She played through the final last year with an injured shoulder and ended up needing surgery on it. She's tracking along pretty well for our first round. Rachel Trenaman had a meniscus repair (at the start of the year) and she's coming back from that. Sasha Moloney has just had shoulder surgery as well - not quite as extensive as Elyse's. And then we had a couple of stress related injuries, so we've had a busy SSSM team in the offseason."

Player to watch: "Lauren Smith stood out with the bat just as much as with the ball (during the practice matches). It was great to see Hayley Silver-Holmes do really well up there with the ball. She's been injured for quite a little a while now, probably 18 months and we're super excited to see her get some games."

Biggest strength: "We're certainly got a very strong batting line-up and a line-up that's really committed to playing a positive brand of cricket and really taking the game on and scoring 360. We've been a very spin heavy attack in the past and I don't think that will change too much this season, but to have the likes of Hayley Silver-Holmes back with some genuine pace along with Julia Cavanough with her left-arm swing, we've got a pretty balanced bowling attack this year as well."

Young gun: "Amy Smith had a couple of good innings (in the practice games) which is exciting. She's a young talent who is probably more known for her bowling than her batting, but she's going to be in the future a really good batting allrounder."

Team to beat: "I think it's just exciting that there's so many teams that can genuinely contend. There's obviously the teams who are highly affected by the Aussie tours ... it's been a Tassie v SA final the last two seasons and I think there's a very good chance that will happen again."

Schedule

October 8 v ACT Meteors, EPC Solar Park

October 10 v ACT Meteors, EPC Solar Park

December 12 v South Australia, Blundstone Arena

December 14 v South Australia, Blundstone Arena

January 5 v New South Wales, Cricket Central

January 7 v New South Wales, Cricket Central

January 15 v Queensland, Blundstone Arena

January 17 v Queensland, Blundstone Arena

February 1 v Western Australia, Blundstone Arena

February 3 v Western Australia, Blundstone Arena

February 12 v Victoria, CitiPower Centre

February 14 v Victoria, CitiPower Centre