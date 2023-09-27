LIVE: Aussie batters find runs in final ODI

Australia have posted 7-352 after winning the toss in the third ODI against India in Rajkot

Australia's top four batters all hit half-centuries as the visitors piled on 7-352 against India in the third and final one-day international in Rajkot.

Captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first in the oppressive Gujarati heat and Australia flew out of the blocks with 91 runs in the Powerplay.

David Warner (56), Mitch Marsh (96), Steve Smith (76) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) all registered half-centuries on their way to the Aussies' highest total of their Indian tour to date.

India, who made six changes to their side from Indore, will begin their quest for a 3-0 series victory with returning captain Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar to open the batting.

"Probably the hottest conditions I have ever faced as a batter," Marsh told the host broadcaster in the innings break.

"The wicket was beautiful but as you could see I was pretty cooked towards the end there.

"For us to get 350, it’s a great total and hopefully we can defend it now. We saw that changes of pace worked towards the end there. I think 350 is par. As you saw the wicket slowed up at the end when the ball got older."

2023 Qantas Tour of India

September 22: India win by five wickets

September 24: India won by 99 runs (DLS method)

September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan , Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj