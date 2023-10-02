New Zealand, England win rain-hit World Cup warm-ups

Valuable time in the middle for a number of key batters, but rain again shortens World Cup warm-up matches

Devon Conway has scored a half-century to guide New Zealand to a seven-run victory over South Africa in a rain-affected World Cup warm-up game.

In another rain-hit warm-up England beat Bangladesh by four wickets.

SCORECARD: New Zealand def South Africa

SCORECARD: England def Bangladesh

In both games teams used more than 11 players and at least eight bowlers, rendering the matches very much preparation exercises.

New Zealand, the 2019 runners-up, won the toss and opted to bat at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday with opener Conway hitting a 73-ball 78 to lay the platform for the Blackcaps.

Captain Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of Thursday's tournament opener against England to give him more time to complete his rehabilitation from knee surgery, also contributed 37 runs.

Still recovering from a knee injury, Kane Williamson spent some valuable time in the middle // Getty

Conway and Williamson then retired, as Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen picked up three wickets apiece with New Zealand finishing on 6-321.

In the chase, Quinton de Kock (84no) was the cornerstone of South Africa's innings and was involved in significant partnerships with Rassie van der Dussen (51) and Heinrich Klaasen (39) as they reached 4-211 with 13 overs left when the rain came, leaving them seven runs behind the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) par score.

In a rain-interrupted innings in Guwahati, Bangladesh made 9-188 off 37 overs batting first with Mehidy Hasan hitting an 89-ball 74, Tanzid Hasan 45 off 44 balls, and Reece Topley taking 3-23.

England, set 197 in 37 overs, reached it in 24.1 with Moeen Ali (56 off 39), Jonny Bairstow (34 off 21) and Jos Buttler (30 off 15) teeing off.

Australia face Pakistan tonight (7:30pm AEDT) in their final hit-out before their World Cup opener against hosts India on Sunday in Chennai.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: No result v Netherlands

Warm-up match: October 3: v Pakistan, Hyderabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa