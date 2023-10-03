'Coming out as well as ever': Maxwell primed for all-round load

01:54 Play video 'The ball's coming out as well as it ever has': Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell's off-spin has never been more important to Australia and the superstar allrounder is prepared for the heavy workload that comes with being their second spinner in India.

National selection chair George Bailey declared last week Maxwell was a frontline member of Australia's attack and the man himself believes he's bowling as well as ever ahead of his third 50-over World Cup.

The 34-year-old collected 1-34 from eight overs and blazed 77 from 71 balls with six sixes against Pakistan overnight in the side's final hit-out before their World Cup opener against hosts India in Chennai on Sunday.

That followed a career-best with the ball of 4-40 in the third ODI against India a week ago, which was his first match since returning after the birth of his son, Logan, and a flare-up of his left leg that he fractured last year.

"The ball's coming out as well as it ever has," Maxwell said following Australia's second warm-up fixture in Hyderabad.

"I'm probably at that place in my career where I don't …. (need) to train as much with my bowling, I've just got a real nice clarity about how it's coming out and what I need to do."

While Maxwell's knock against Pakistan underlined his all-round importance to the five-time champions' title hopes, it's his role with the ball as the second spinner after Adam Zampa that will be just as crucial in this World Cup.

The right-armer bowled his full quota of 10 overs in the third ODI in Rajkot and Australia appear likely to back in the same bowling attack that won them the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE where he was the fifth most used bowler during the tournament behind Zampa and the 'big three' quicks in Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Maxwell is facing a similar workload this year on Indian pitches that are traditionally favourable to spinners and says his ankle feels "100 per cent ready" for the first game on Sunday.

"There's always that weariness I suppose mentally: 'How's it going to go tonight?'" he said.

"But once I get moving, I'm absolutely fine. We tested a few things out. I had two different spells out in the field (against Pakistan) and bowling as well just to see how the ankle reacts when it is put under a bit of duress.

"My warm-up is probably a little bit more structured these days. I used to just run out and go 100 per cent and I was fine.

"But (now) there's a little bit more thought around how much time I spend out there in the warm-up and certain little drills I have to do.

"For me personally, that was a perfect test to see how it goes under different bits of duress."

Outside of Australia, Maxwell has more experience playing in India than anywhere else in the world.

It is a similar trend across the rest of the Australia squad, which Maxwell hopes can take the edge off India's home advantage.

"It's been a place I've traditionally batted pretty well in," he said.

"I feel like most of our side has had so much experience and so much time over here.

"You're used to the cultures and used to the little intricacies that come with being a tourist over here.

"It doesn't feel as much as a home advantage (for India) as it probably has in previous years, especially the first few years we came over I remember it did feel foreign.

"I'd say there's guys here who'd have more than 10 tours to India and spend upwards of three months every year here.

"It's not as foreign and it feels like an open World Cup where anyone can win, and these conditions might bring everyone in as well.

"We're going out there just trying to play our best cricket on the day and if it doesn't quite work then (we'll) turn up the next game and try and do the same thing. I think (that's) probably relaxed everyone a little bit."

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: No result v Netherlands

Warm-up match: Defeated Pakistan by 14 runs

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa