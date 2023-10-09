Test flashbacks amid Aussies’ grasp for versatility

01:31 Play video Australia's World Cup off to rocky start as India cruise home

Both Steve Smith and Virat Kohli had Border-Gavaskar Trophy flashbacks during different stages of their World Cup opener in Chennai on Sunday.

Smith, clean bowled for 46 by the kind of unplayable Ravindra Jadeja delivery that has given Australia's top-order nightmares, admitted: "I felt like I was back playing Test cricket again."

A few hours later, Kohli told incoming partner KL Rahul after India had slumped to 3-2 that, "there's big help in the wicket, and (we) just have to play proper shots and play like it's Test cricket for some time."

That message, revealed by Rahul after the tournament hosts clinched a comfortable victory, even pricked up the ears of Australia's leading wicket taker from their 2-1 Test series defeat to India earlier this year.

00:33 Play video Jadeja removes Smith with ball-of-the-tournament contender

Nathan Lyon, eager to insist he is fit again after his Ashes calf injury, told cricket.com.au on Monday that the attritional style of the 50-over contest he watched from his couch in Sydney "does make you feel like you could do a decent role there if the opportunity arises".

The observations highlight the versatility required of a format that has seen scoring rates explode over recent years and which, despite pre-tournament death-riding and a puzzling shortage of spectators to matches so far, has thrown up a gripping first round of World Cup encounters.

On Saturday, South Africa scored more than 400 and, at one stage during Sri Lanka's run chase, it looked like they could lose. Two nights on, Australia failed to reach 200 and came away thinking they could have won if Mitch Marsh had caught Kohli on 12.

Australia know they need to have several different gears if they hope to win a World Cup played across six-and-a-half weeks and 10 different venues.

Incidentally, the red-hot Proteas now await Australia as their next opponents on Thursday (from 7.30pm AEDT) in Lucknow, where Australia then also face Sri Lanka four days later.

"I think we can learn a bit from this game," Smith said after Australia's six-wicket loss to India. "We've talked as a group about playing to the surface that we're on.

"We might go to the next place, and it might be flat, and we might need to score 350. Playing according to what that surface is, I think that's the most important thing to do playing in these conditions.

"In tournament play you don't want to be peaking too early. You obviously want to do enough to make your way to the finals, but you want to be playing your best cricket at the end.

"Hopefully we can turn it around and beat South Africa in a few days' time … they've got a good side, it looks like they're pretty confident at the moment, they're playing well."

Lucknow's Ekana Stadium developed a reputation as a spin haven during this year's Indian Premier League, not long after the head curator was sacked for preparing what stand-in India captain Hardik Pandya described as a "shocker of a pitch" when India nearly failed to chase 99 in a T20I.

01:03 Play video 'It happens': Hazlewood on crucial Kohli drop

South Africa had less trouble scoring quickly there only a few months prior, beating India in a bilateral one-dayer after posting 4-249 from 40 overs in a rain-reduced fixture that remains the venue's only ODI played between competitors at this World Cup.

Australia's adaptability on the selection front could be tested if another tough batting strip awaits. Under Andrew McDonald, they have trialled picking just three frontline bowlers and relying on their allrounders to take on a greater bowling load, deepening their batting.

The prospect of ODI mainstay Marcus Stoinis returning from injury opens the door to reprising that unconventional approach.

"We've got a few options with the way we could go," said Smith. "Marcus is back on the table potentially, whether we want to play eight batters and a few of the allrounders. We certainly have a few options, that's for sure."

Lyon, who said his text to coach Andrew McDonald declaring his World Cup availability came with a reply of multiple laughing emojis, senses a return to a format he hasn't played in more than four years is unlikely.

Adam Zampa, since Lyon alternated with him in the spin role at the last ODI World Cup in the United Kingdom, has emerged as not only one of the format's leading practitioners but also the heartbeat of the Australian white-ball attack.

It was no coincidence that a down match against India – returning 0-53 from eight overs – coincided with his side being defeated, coming after he missed warm-up matches through soreness before gashing his face after swimming into the wall of the hotel pool in Chennai.

That South Africa belted him for 0-113, the equal worst figures in ODI history, less than a month ago at Centurion will not have escaped Zampa. Lyon expects him to step up when it matters most.

"Zamps has been one of the best white-ball bowlers since the end of the 2019 World Cup – he doesn't need any advice from me," said Lyon, who is set to make his return in a club match for Northern District on Saturday.

"He's good enough to go out there and perform – and he will do that, especially on these types of surfaces.

"Zamps has been a brilliant player for a number of years, and an extremely confident player as well. That's what you want – you want someone who is confident when the ball is in their hands (thinking) they can be a match-winner.

"I believe Adam will be a match-winner throughout this World Cup."

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Defeated by India by six wickets

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa