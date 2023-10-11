Windies leave it late to make call on Matthews

The West Indies will give every opportunity for in-form allrounder Hayley Matthews to come up for Thursday's second ODI in Melbourne

West Indies will wait until the morning of Thursday's second one-day international at Junction Oval to make a call on whether captain Hayley Matthews is fit to play.

In-form allrounder Matthews, who scored a record-breaking 310 runs in the three-game T20I series, sat out the first ODI in Brisbane with a quad injury.

The tourists struggled without her contributions in either discipline on Sunday, bowled out for 83 before Australia chased their target in 14.5 overs.

A team spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Matthews was a chance to play the second match off the CommBank Series, and a final call would come on Thursday morning.

Australia allrounder Annabel Sutherland said the hosts were prepared if the 25-year-old does make a return.

"We don't know (if she'll be back) yet but we're definitely preparing for that. She got us in those first two T20s so we feel like we've covered our bases with our plans," Sutherland told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"Then it's just about executing them on the day, as it is for the rest of their squad."

Australia will be forced to make a change to their XI from the first ODI after star quick Darcie Brown was ruled out of the final two matches with a hamstring injury.

Tasmania allrounder Heather Gaham joined the squad in Melbourne fresh off two domestic one-day games against the ACT in Canberra.

Australia also have two spin options who could potentially come into the XI in left-armer Jess Jonassen and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

Allrounders Sutherland and Tahlia McGrath are also options to take on more overs as required, with the latter's services with the ball not required in Sunday's first ODI.

Sutherland scored a breakthrough first ODI century against Ireland in Dublin in July, when she opened the batting in place of an injured Alyssa Healy.

She was listed at No.7 in Sunday's ODI and was not required with the bat, but said she was content to bide her time and seize her chance if it presented itself in either of the remaining one-dayers.

"I'm always up for more time in the middle, I'm in the coach's ear all the time," Sutherland said.

"I'm sure I'm annoying her just as much as a few others who are pretty keen for a hit (but) the girls up top are doing a pretty good job as always.

"I'm putting my hand up for whatever spot I get and I know that there's time in the middle to come through the Big Bash … so I'm happy to be patient at the moment."

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Second ODI: October 12, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

First ODI: October 14, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams