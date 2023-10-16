WBBL preview: Ismail boost key for Hurricanes

WBBL|08 result: 7-6 win-loss (1 no result). Knocked out in The Eliminator

WBBL|09 Draft picks: Shabnim Ismail (South Africa, pick 5), Bryony Smith (England, pick 14)

Direct nomination: Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

Coach: Jude Coleman (new)

Squad: Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Bryony Smith (England), Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani

Injury list: Rachel Trenaman (ACL)

In: Shabnim Ismail (Renegades), Bryony Smith

Out: Mignon du Preez (Heat), Hayley Jensen, Julia Cavanough

Possible best XI: Bryony Smith, Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail

Player availability: Shabnim Ismail and Lizelle Lee will be available for the entire season having retired from international cricket, while uncapped English batter Bryony Smith should also be available throughout. Rachel Trenaman has been ruled out of the tournament after re-injuring her ACL.

Inside word with captain Elyse Villani

Squad balance: "We've got really good coverage with the ball, lots of options and really nice balance with that as well. We've got some real out-and-out power hitters and some batters who can manipulate fields as well. A pretty good fielding group as well which is always key in T20s. Now it's just about making sure we've got as many people in form as possible."

Draft strategy: The Hurricanes ensured South African Lizelle Lee would remain at the club when she signed via direct nomination, leaving them to pursue fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and uncapped English opener Bryony Smith in the draft.

"Our key focus was wanting pace up front. We felt like that was something that our squad balance needed. So to get Shabnim Ismail, we're pretty pumped with that.

"Having Lizelle Lee sign outside of the draft was really helpful for us, she lives here in Tasmania and she's a huge part of the organisation down here. So to have her and not need to go after her in the draft was really beneficial for us, to shore up that ‘keeping spot and a top-order batting spot as well. That meant when we went into the draft we wanted some pace and we also wanted another batter (in Bryony Smith)."

Key to improving on last season: The Hurricanes returned to the finals last season for the first time since WBBL|02 and are hungry for more.

"I think for us, it's about actually enjoying the tournament. It's going to be full of highs and lows. It's literally a rollercoaster throughout the six weeks. For us, it's just about remaining consistent in our preparation, and our reviews as well and just having as much fun as possible and creating that relaxed environment where everyone has the freedom to go out there and be themselves and take the game on. We feel like we've got depth in our list where it's not just up to one or two individuals."

The Ismail effect: The fiery quick arrives at the Hurricanes this season having previously played for both Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder.

"She's someone that I've admired for so long, the way that she goes about it and just the competitive beast that she is. She's got that raw pace up front as well and she's the type of person who wants the ball in her hands in critical moments which is amazing to have as captain. I've played with her a little bit during Fair Break and she's really generous with her time with the younger players as well, so to be able to have her experience and also her generosity to pass on her knowledge our younger quicks is really great for us to have at the Canes."

Young player to watch: "I don't like to put too much pressure on our young kids, you're just wanting them to continue to learn each game. It's a really big tournament and we're going to be put under pressure a lot during the season and it's just about wanting our younger kids to continue to learn and thrive as much as possible in that pressure environment. But I'm excited to watch Hayley Silver-Holmes and Amy Smith this year, they're two really talented youngsters."

