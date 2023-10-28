Queensland set up shot at victory over Tasmania

Tasmania have gone to stumps on day three at 2-88 in their Sheffield Shield match against Queensland, chasing 432 for an unlikely fourth-innings victory

Tasmania require a titanic effort to avoid defeat in their Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland, after going to stumps on day three at 2-88 in pursuit of 432 for victory.

After Queensland declared their second innings at 6-202 just after tea on Saturday, Tasmania lost both openers in the final session at Blundstone Arena.

They now face a mammoth task on Sunday to either win the match or hold on for a final-day draw, after their batting crumbled in the first innings.

On the back foot in the match since midway through Friday, the Tigers were bowled out for 150 early on day three when Beau Webster was caught at slip for 59.

The Bulls then opted against enforcing the follow-on, instead allowing Joe Burns to back up his first-innings century with 55 while Matt Renshaw also struck 57.

Ben McDermott (42 off 50) and Jimmy Peirson (28 from 25) then both hit out, before the former was taken superbly by Jordan Silk at cover from a full-blooded slog.

Needing to bat through the best part of four sessions to save the match, Tasmania's openers Caleb Jewel and Tim Ward offered some hope early.

The pair got through 12 overs without loss, before Jewell (22) was superbly caught at slip by Burns when he edged a sharp ball from Jack Wildermuth.

Ward (27) was then beaten by a Mitchell Swepson ball that spun back at the left-hander out of the footmarks, edging it to wicketkeeper Pierson.

Jordan Silk (14no) and Charlie Wakim (16no) survived to the close, but Tasmania must survive three sessions or score another 344 runs to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Making matters more difficult for the Tigers is that Michael Neser has returned to Hobart for the rest of the match and can bowl for Queensland, after missing day two for personal reasons.

Neser was expected to miss the remainder of the fixture when he flew home to Brisbane before day two of the match, after being not out on 51 at stumps on day one.

"Things are more positive now and I can re-join the team for the remainder of the game," Neser said in a statement on Saturday.

"I am very grateful for the backing we have received and thank everyone for their support and understanding."

Neser has begun the Shield season with scores of 18, 140 and 90 before his 51 on Thursday, after also scoring two centuries in his previous two first-class innings for Glamorgan during the English summer.

The Bulls have also been undefeated in their first two games, drawing with NSW and beating Victoria.

