Cricket.com.au's team of WBBL|09 (so far)

We've put our selectors' hats on to pick an unofficial best XI from the first half of the tournament

After an action packed first half of Weber WBBL|09, the cricket.com.au editorial team has picked our best XI players of the season to make an unofficial Team of the Tournament… so far.

As per Big Bash rules, only three internationals could be included (although only two have made the cut here), and some very tough calls will likely generate debate.

The battle for the top-order positions was particularly tough, with a swathe of openers currently battling it out at the top of the runs table.

As always, context – whether the performance contributed to a win, quality of batters dismissed, game scenario – was taken into consideration, as was overall team balance.

1. Chamari Athapaththu (Sydney Thunder) – overseas player

Matches: 6 | Runs: 304 | SR: 143.39 | 50s: 4 | HS: 80 | Wickets: 4 | Econ: 6.58

02:16 Play video Awesome Athapaththu lights up NSO, takes Golden Bat

Can you believe Athapaththu was overlooked in the draft? The Thunder have struck gold following their late decision to add the Sri Lanka superstar as a fourth allrounder and she is already experiencing her best season in this tournament, more than doubling her career tally of WBBL fifties.

2. Katie Mack (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 292 | Ave: 41.71 | SR: 127.51 | 50s:34 | HS: 86

02:53 Play video Mack stuns Stars with explosive start to the season

The BKT Golden Cap has been in outstanding form for the Strikers this season, outstanding superstar opening partner Laura Wolvaardt, and after an off-season spent in the gym and working on her power hitting, is scoring her runs quicker than ever.

3. Beth Mooney (wk) (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 220 | Ave: 36.66 | SR: 145.69 | 50s: 3 | HS: 60 | Ct: 3 | St: 5

01:53 Play video Masterful Mooney leads Scorchers to big win

Yeah, this is a bit cheeky, with a third opener slotting in at first drop. But it was impossible to leave Athapaththu out of this team, and Mooney is breathing right down their necks and is second behind Bridget Patterson for dismissals behind the stumps. So, in she goes.

4. Phoebe Litchfield (Sydney Thunder)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 190 | Ave: 63.33 | SR: 158.33 | 50s: 2 | HS: 68

01:58 Play video Litchfield goes six, six to bring up a rapid half-century

The dominance of Athapaththu, a couple of smaller chases and fewer games than their competitors mean Litchfield has not enjoyed quite as much time in the middle as you'd expect for a No.3. But the Aussie star has been a force when given a chance – just look at that average and strike rate.

5. Sophie Devine (c) (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 239 | SR: 143.11 | 50s: 2 | HS: 87no | Wickets: 7 | Econ: 7.56

01:27 Play video Devastating Devine scorches the Renegades

Devine is already repaying the faith shown by the Scorchers when they retained her in the draft ahead of Marizanne Kapp, producing some explosive knocks in the middle-order, then having the versatility to return to the top following the arrival of Natalie Sciver-Brunt. She continues to play a key role with the ball and her leadership has been outstanding.

6. Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 7 | Wickets: 13 | Econ: 7.46 | BB: 3-38 | Runs: 147 | SR: 118.54 | HS: 72

02:39 Play video Gardner lights up North Sydney with awesome 72

We're yet to see the best of Gardner with the bat this season – hence her coming in down the order here – but she is right up the top of the wickets table and consistently making an impact with the ball.

7. Charli Knott (Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 7 | Wickets: 7 | Econ: 6.94 | BB: 3-33 | Runs: 128 | SR: 160| HS: 31

00:20 Play video What just happened!? Charli ties Dunkley in a Knott

Knott is the only Heat player to make this list at the midway point of the season, although teammates Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen and Courtney Sippel were all close. This speaks to the depth and even contributions across the Heat, but Knott's improved significantly this season, bowling across different phases of the innings and batting with extra power, and is an x-factor befitting this team.

8. Amanda-Jade Wellington (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 7 | Wickets: 12 | Econ: 5.54 | BB: 3-4

You don't see this everyday!



Amanda-Jade Wellington with the cricket smarts to run out Mignon du Preez 🤓 #WBBL09 pic.twitter.com/xZHauAMffJ — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 29, 2023

Wellington is among the all-time leading wicket takers in the WBBL and her consistency is why. She has been frugal so far in WBBL|09 and is picking up wickets for fun at the same time.

9. Lauren Cheatle (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 7 | Wickets: 13 | Econ: 7.35 | BB: 2-14

00:27 Play video Cheatle bowls Wolvaardt with a beauty

It's been a tough start to the tournament for the Sixers but Cheatle has been a consistent wicket-taker who was influential in getting their campaign back on track against the Renegades.

10. Megan Schutt (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 7 | Wickets: 11 | Econ: 6.41 | BB: 3-3

Death, taxes and Megan Schutt starring in the WBBL. The Strikers have been without key pace weapon Darcie Brown so far this season but veteran Schutt is a consistent threat – especially in the Powerplay – and sits high on the wickets table.

11. Chloe Ainsworth (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 6 | Wickets: 9 | Econ: 8.57 | BB: 3-25

00:33 Play video Ainsworth removes Lee, Graham in dream debut over

The 18-year-old has been a true surprise packet in her debut WBBL season. She is the Scorchers' equal-leading wicket taker alongside Aussie star Alana King and, tasked with taking the new ball, has picked up the wickets of international players including Hayley Matthews, Lizelle Lee and Heather Graham. That she was given the responsibility of bowling the tense final over against the Strikers at the WACA speaks volumes to the debut season Ainsworth is enjoying.

