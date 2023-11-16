Jonassen studies Jadeja ahead of historic India Test

The first bowler to take 150 WBBL wickets, Australia's spinner Jess Jonassen said Ravindra Jadeja has been a focal point ahead of the upcoming India tour

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has been studying master of the art Ravindra Jadeja closely ahead of Australia's historic women's cricket Test against India next month.

India will host Australia from December 21 in Mumbai for the first time in a Test on home soil and the 31-year-old Jonassen is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to make the most of the opportunity.

Jonassen was named for Australia – along with fellow spinners Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King and Georgia Wareham – in the squad for the three-format tour that will also include three ODIs and T20s

On Wednesday, Jonassen became the first player to pass 150 wickets in the WBBL, with her 4-20 for Brisbane Heat in the 53-run win over Hobart Hurricanes taking the veteran's tally to 152.

Indian left-armer Jadeja is a regular for India in all three formats and Jonassen is a student of his wily ways.

"Jadeja has just got incredible control of his pace into the same length. His ability to beat both sides of the bat is probably second to none," Jonassen told AAP.

"That is something I will be hoping to emulate myself when I can get over there to India. Hopefully I can have a few spells like he has had in his Test career.

"I used to watch a lot of (former New Zealand spinner) Dan Vettori but in the current climate Jadeja is the bowler I look to. I have been watching him in the 50-over World Cup in India.

"It is a bit different in the sense that (the men) bowl a bit quicker than we do but in some respects it is still very similar with what I am trying to execute and achieve."

Jonassen acknowledged competition for spinning spots on tour would be intense but is relishing the challenge

"Whenever (selection) becomes official it is always exciting and always nice and I am really proud to be part of such an historic trip," she said.

"We have some really talented spinners in the squad and we are all going to be licking our lips to get the nod.

"Ultimately the balance of the side will dictate that. We will keep a close eye on the India v England (women's) Test match that will be a week or so prior to ours at the same Mumbai venue.

"That will give us an idea of what conditions may be like for our game."

Jonassen had not taken a wicket in three WBBL games before the Hurricanes clash but found her rhythm and confidence in her best return of the season so far.

"I was really clear about the role I wanted to play and the impact I wanted to have," she said.

"I haven't felt like I have been bowling too badly, bar a couple of games. The wickets just weren't necessarily there. This game … they were."

Australia's multi-format tour of India

Australia squad: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai