Quantcast
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

Jonassen stars as Heat lock in finals berth

Steve Larkin (AAP)
Match Report
Steve Larkin (AAP)

Brisbane Heat will make a sixth consecutive appearance in the WBBL finals after downing the Thunder in Adelaide

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder | WBBL|09

A star turn from spinner Jess Jonassen has lifted Brisbane Heat to a 22-run win over Sydney Thunder and into the Weber WBBL finals.

Chasing Brisbane's 8-160, the Thunder managed 9-138 with Jonassen snaring four wickets in Friday's fixture at Adelaide Oval.

WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

Brisbane's victory in their last minor-round game ensures they reach the playoffs - they're now in third spot on 16 points.

The Thunder are fourth on 15 points with one game remaining, two points clear of fifth-placed Hobart Hurricanes who also have one match left before the finals.

But the Hurricanes would need a massive win over ladder leaders Adelaide on Sunday to boost their run-rate ahead of the Thunder, who meet the Sydney Sixers in their last game before the finals.

The Adelaide Strikers (18 points) meet second-placed Perth Scorchers (16) on Friday night.

Jonassen bags four to go top of the Big Bash charts

The Heat's Jonassen was pivotal in Friday's win, taking 4-26 from her four overs.

Thunder openers Chamari Athapaththu (34 from 28 balls) and Phoebe Litchfield (23 from 21) gave the Sydney-siders a brisk start.

But the Thunder then lost six wickets in an eight-over span to lose momentum as Jonassen turned the screws.

Kerr and Sippel combine in brilliant boundary catch

Earlier, Brisbane's Beth Heath made 29 from 25 balls to top score during an even batting effort.

Seven batters made more than 12 with opener Georgia Redmayne (21 from 21), Amelia Kerr (20 from 17) and Laura Harris (19 from nine) making handy contributions.

Brisbane's innings finished with a flourish as Georgia Voll smacked a six in her rapid-fire 18 not out from only eight balls.

Thunder quick Sammy-Jo Johnson was the chief wicket-taker with 3-39 while Marizanne Kapp claimed 2-26.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 12 9 3 0 0 0.843 0 18
2 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 13 8 5 0 0 1.011 0 16
3 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 14 8 6 0 0 0.203 0 16
4 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 13 7 5 0 1 0.418 0 15
5 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 13 6 6 0 1 -0.303 0 13
6 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 13 6 7 0 0 -0.362 0 12
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 13 5 8 0 0 -0.831 0 10
8 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 13 2 11 0 0 -0.972 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News