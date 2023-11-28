Cummins says captaincy 'getting better' with every game

Riding the high of Australia's sixth ODI World Cup title, a 'buzzing' Pat Cummins says he is constantly improving as captain

Pat Cummins says the World Cup brought the best out of his captaincy and he believes gets better with every game as Australia's one-day international skipper.

Cummins' stunning performance as the architect of Australia's sixth 50-over World Cup crown brought to an end any lingering uncertainty about his suitability for the top job.

The 30-year-old surprised onlookers with his call to bowl first in the tournament final against India after winning the toss in Ahmedabad.

But with the wicket playing slow in the first innings before the dew fell to quicken the pace in the second, it became clear the Aussie skipper had pulled off a masterstroke.

"Still on a high, still waking up every morning buzzing. It's a career highlight for sure," Cummins said on Tuesday, reflecting on that final victory over the host nation.

"I definitely get better with captaincy every game, absolutely.

"You learn so much in your wins, and even more so in your losses. No doubt I'm getting better."

Teammate Mitchell Starc had his own words of praise for his triumphant captain as he and Cummins showed off the World Cup trophy at the SCG today during the lunch break of NSW's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania.

"He's been phenomenal – the last few months have spoken to that," Starc said.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc show off the World Cup trophy at the SCG // Getty

"He certainly had his critics. There's an opinion that (the captaincy) has to be done a certain way (but) Pat's never been fazed by that or outside noise.

"A lot of (Australia's success) has to do with the way Pat captained through the World Cup, particularly that last game.

"Things were done differently and bravely, and we're standing here with the trophy."

Cummins and Starc have no plans to rest for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan despite a busy 2023 in which Australia embarked on a tour of India, the World Test Championship final, an away Ashes series and the 50-over World Cup.

"The words 'rested' and 'rotated' get thrown around a lot, but you never miss Test cricket fully fit," Cummins said.

"Whilst the last couple of years we might've been rested from the odd game, the bulk of work we've been able to do is because of those smaller gaps.

"We're fully fit. We won't be rested."

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)