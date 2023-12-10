All you need to know: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

Your ultimate guide as the Hurricanes kick off their KFC BBL|13 campaign by hosting the Sixers in Launceston

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

What: Match 5, BBL|13

Where: UTAS Stadium, Launceston

When: Monday, December 11. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Live scores: Match Centre

Officials: Greg Davidson (field), Nathan Johnstone (field), Shawn Craig (third), Muhammad Qureshi (fourth), Bob Parry (match referee)

Match squads

Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Corey Anderson (USA), Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain (England), Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Sixers: Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Todd Murphy, Stephen O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)

Form guide

Hurricanes: WLLLW (most recent first)

Get their campaign underway against the Sixers on Monday night and will be looking to get off to a winning start after narrowly missing the finals last season. The Hurricanes won six of their seven home games in BBL|13 while losing all seven of their matches on the road. Their only loss at home was against the Sixers in Hobart.

Sixers: WLLWW

Held off a fast-finishing Will Sutherland last Friday night at the SCG to get their BBL|13 campaign off to the perfect start. Apart from a blemish in last season's finals series where they went out in straight sets with losses to the Scorchers and Heat, the Sixers have won seven of their past nine BBL matches, and they face the Hurricanes at UTAS Stadium when they have won their only previous match at the venue in BBL|11.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 2 1 0 0 1 5.15 0 3 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.4 0 2 3 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 0 1 0 1 -0.4 0 1 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 1 0 1 0 0 -5.15 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

While all the fanfare was focused on Steve Smith during their season opener, his opening partner Josh Philippe slipped under the radar. After a quiet BBL|12 by his lofty standards (266 runs at 17.73), Philippe looked in imperious touch for his 29 from 17 balls that included five fours and a six before he chopped on to Will Sutherland. With Smith's departure for Test duties, Philippe will be back in the spotlight and his call up to Australia's T20 series in India shows he is still very much in national selectors white-ball thinking.

Is the anything better than watching Jordan Silk in the field? Perhaps not, as his stunning boundary line diving save in a tense final over against the Renegades proved. He also played a crucial death role with the bat for the Sixers with 26no from 14 balls with two sixes, that along with his sensational fielding, proved the difference in the end.

Todd Murphy returns to the Sixers squad following the Prime Minister's XI match while Sean Abbott has remained in Sydney and won't be available due to personal family reasons.

Matthew Wade is showing no signs of slowing down as he presses on to next year's T20 World Cup. Captained Australia in India recently and was outstanding in his now renowned No.7 role for the national side with three not outs in four innings, striking at 166 and finishing as his side's top scorer for the series. May have relinquished the captaincy to Nathan Ellis but will still be an important leader for the Hurricanes side this season.

Head-to-head

Overall: Hurricanes (9 wins), Sixers (8 wins) At UTAS Stadium: Hurricanes (0 wins), Sixers (1 win) Most runs: D'Arcy Short (444), Matthew Wade (348), Moises Henriques (319), Jordan Silk (280), Josh Philippe (269) Most wickets: Sean Abbott (18), Ben Dwarshuis (11), James Faulkner (8), Ben Laughlin (8), Tom Curran (8)

The venue

Rapid stats

Matthew Wade (2463) is 37 away from reaching 2500 BBL runs. He will become eight men's player to reach the milestone if he gets there in this match.

(2463) is 37 away from reaching 2500 BBL runs. He will become eight men's player to reach the milestone if he gets there in this match. Sydney Sixers won the only previous meeting between the two sides at UTAS Stadium with a 14-run victory in BBL|11. Sixers captain Moises Henriques hit a 48-ball 73 with Tom Curran taking 3-27 as they defended their 9-144, the Hurricanes falling short on 8-130 from their 20 overs.

hit a 48-ball 73 with taking 3-27 as they defended their 9-144, the Hurricanes falling short on 8-130 from their 20 overs. Batting first has been the more successful approach over the years in this head-to-head fixture. The Hurricanes have recorded seven wins batting first (two wins batting second) while the Sixers have won six matches batting first (also two wins batting second). However, the Hurricanes average score batting first (175) is significantly higher than the Sixers (149).

What's on the line?

The Sixers would go to the top of the table with two straight wins to start the season while the Hurricanes will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start as they look to break their Big Bash title duck.

