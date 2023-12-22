Sixers hold off fast-finishing Overton in final-ball classic

Needing 18 from the final over, Strikers' import Jamie Overton fell one run short as the Sixers made it three straight wins

A half-century from Jordan Silk and nerves of steel at the death from Ben Dwarshuis have helped the Sydney Sixers hold on for a nail-biting one-run KFC BBL win over Adelaide.

A day after star allrounder Tom Curran received a four-match ban for umpire intimidation, the Sixers steadied themselves and kept their unbeaten start to the summer alive before 18,368 fans at the SCG on Friday.

Looking to chase down the Sixers' modest 7-155 for victory, the Strikers looked to be on their way when Chris Lynn (37 off 17 balls) got going.

But Moises Henriques (2-11), enjoying a stellar summer with the ball, skittled the T20 superstar and was pick of a bowling attack that kept Adelaide from kicking clear.

The Power Surge in the 17th and 18th overs looked set to be game defining as the Strikers required 42 runs from the final 24 balls with short boundaries in sight.

Veteran quick Jackson Bird kept the visitors from hitting any boundaries in the first over before Jack Edwards took the big wicket of Matt Short (55), who had been Adelaide's best.

Into the allrounders after Short was caught at mid-off by Henriques, the Strikers required 18 runs from the final Dwarshuis over.

They looked on track when towering English quick Jamie Overton (31no) blasted a four and six off the first and third deliveries.

Needing four runs from the final ball, Dwarshuis held his nerve, Overton slapping his full toss to the boundary rope where a fielder was waiting, Sydney holding on by one run as Adelaide finished at 6-154.

Earlier, Sixers fan favourite Silk (66no) brought up his seventh BBL half-century to help his side recover from slumping to 3-40.

They had been 0-39 at the end of the powerplay, before Overton (3-23) dispatched of both openers James Vince (10) and Josh Philippe (25) in the same over.

Silk helped reignite the slow-and-steady Sixers with back-to-back fours off Wes Agar's bowling in the 13th over.

On the last delivery of the 20th over, he smacked Agar for the only six of the innings to help the home side post a better score than looked likely when they slumped to 5-120 in the 17th over.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 4 3 0 0 1 2.344 0 7 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 3 3 0 0 0 0.304 0 6 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 3 2 0 0 1 2.342 0 5 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 1 0 1 0.175 0 3 5 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 3 0 2 0 1 -0.631 0 1 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 2 0 2 0 0 -0.7 0 0 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 0 2 0 0 -1.114 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 2 0 2 0 0 -4.04 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

