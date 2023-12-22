All you need to know: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 13, BBL|13

Where: Blundstone Arena, Hobart

When: Saturday, December 23. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

Match squads

Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Corey Anderson (USA), Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain (England), Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Renegades: TBC

Form guide

Hurricanes: LLWLL (most recent first)

The Hurricanes are back on home turf for their first match at Blundstone Arena for BBL|13 and will need to take advantage after going winless in their opening two games of the season. While they haven't won outside Tasmania since January 18, 2022, the 'Canes have won four of their past five matches in Hobart.

Renegades: LDLLW

The Renegades progress last season has taken a hit at the start of BBL|13 as they remain winless after three matches. There's been strong individual performances from the likes Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland and Adam Zampa so far but they'll need a complete team performance to get their campaign off the mark.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 4 3 0 0 1 2.344 0 7 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 3 3 0 0 0 0.304 0 6 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 3 2 0 0 1 2.342 0 5 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 1 0 1 0.175 0 3 5 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 3 0 2 0 1 -0.631 0 1 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 2 0 2 0 0 -0.7 0 0 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 0 2 0 0 -1.114 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 2 0 2 0 0 -4.04 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

Ben McDermott is the only player to hit two BBL centuries against the Renegades with 127 (BBL|11) and 114 (BBL|06). While he's started the tournament with scores of 11 and 4 after a lean campaign last season, watch for the Hurricanes' star right-hander to bounce back against the club he's been most successful against in his BBL career. In fact, no batter in the competition has hit more runs against the Renegades than McDermott's 574 at 82 with a strike rate of 156.

Remarkably Chris Jordan is the Hurricanes top run-scorer so far this season after his blazing 17-ball half-century against the Scorchers – the quickest fifty in club history. But it's with the ball where Hurricanes' coach Jeff Vaughan will be hoping he can do his best work after taking just one wicket in their first two games. Vaughan said he expects both Riley Meredith (side strain) and Matthew Wade (back spasm) to be a big chance to play against the Renegades.

Will Sutherland is the Renegades equal leading wicket-taker (3) and second highest run-scorer (63) so far this season and continues to make huge strides in all formats of the game as both an allrounder and leader. The batter above him in the club's runs tally is Jake Fraser-McGurk (103), who struck his maiden T20 half-century in their clash with the Heat on Thursday night. Glenn Maxwell labelled Fraser-McGurk "easily the most talented young batter in the country" and all Big Bash fans will be hoping he can push on to a big score now he's cracked his first personal milestone.

Head-to-head

Overall: Hurricanes (9 wins), Renegades (8 wins) At Blundstone Arena: Hurricanes (5 wins), Renegades (4 wins) Most runs: Ben McDermott (574), Aaron Finch (522), Sam Harper (298), Matthew Wade (234), D'Arcy Short (219) Most wickets: Riley Meredith (15), Tom Rogers (10), Cameron Boyce (10), Kane Richardson (9), Zak Evans (6)

The venue

Rapid stats

Melbourne Renegades won by six wickets in their last BBL clash against the Hobart Hurricanes, snapping a three-game losing run against them in the process and they'll now hunt for back-to-back wins against the 'Canes for the first time since January 2019.

Hobart Hurricanes have won four of their last five BBL games at Blundstone Arena and while they were defeated by 24 runs at the hands of the Sydney Sixers in their most recent game there, they've not lost consecutive games at the venue since a three-match stretch from January to December in 2021.

Melbourne Renegades have lost 16 of their last 18 BBL games played outside Victoria, including their last six on the bounce. Their last win outside the state came against the Brisbane Heat at Cazaly's Stadium in December 2022.

Hobart Hurricanes have dropped just nine catches in the BBL since the beginning of 2023, the fewest of any team in the competition; in fact, they've not dropped a single catch in six of their last eight games in the competition.

Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) has scored at an average of just 4.9 runs across his last eight BBL innings, falling for a duck twice in that span. But his career batting average of 82 against the Melbourne Renegades – including two centuries against them – is the highest of any batter to be dismissed more the twice.

What's on the line?

Their first win of BBL|13. It's as simple as that for both clubs as they each need to get their campaign rolling. The Renegades could jump the Strikers into fourth spot if they win by a big margin, while the Hurricanes will jump the Renegades into fifth or sixth depending on the result in the first match of the double-header between the Stars and Thunder in Albury.

