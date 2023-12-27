All you need to know: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars

Your ultimate guide for the Hobart Hurricanes KFC BBL|13 clash with the Melbourne Stars at Blundstone Arena

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars

What: Match 17, BBL|13

Where: Blundstone Arena, Hobart

When: Thursday, December 28. Bat flip at 6.30pm local (AEDT), first ball at 7.15pm local (AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Sam Nogajski (field), Ben Treloar (field), Paul Wilson (third), Simon Burns (fourth), Bob Parry (match referee)

Match squads

Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Corey Anderson (USA), Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain (England), Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Jono Merlo, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Beau Webster

Form guide

Hurricanes: WLLWL

Victory against the Renegades got the Hurricanes on the board in KFC BBL|13, following back-to-back defeats to kick off their campaign. Despite an impressive batting effort led by Matthew Wade, the Hurricanes again conceded a sizeable total and – going at almost 10 runs per over in their last two matches – will need to tighten up with the ball.

09:36 Play video Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades | BBL|13

Stars: WLLLL

The Stars snapped a seven-game losing streak when they upset the Sixers on Boxing Day, in a victory that not only lifts them off the bottom, but will do wonders for their confidence. Glenn Maxwell's side still sit at 1-3, however, and in a shortened season of 10 games will need to build some momentum if they're any hope of returning to the finals.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 4 3 0 0 1 2.344 0 7 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 3 0 0 1 1.707 0 7 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 4 3 1 0 0 0.167 0 6 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 1 0 1 0.175 0 3 5 Sydney Thunder Men THU 3 1 2 0 0 -0.158 0 2 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 3 1 2 0 0 -0.546 0 2 7 Melbourne Stars Men STA 4 1 3 0 0 -2.172 0 2 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 5 0 4 0 1 -0.64 0 1 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

The experienced Matthew Wade led the Hurricanes' charge with 82 off 50 balls in their win over the Renegades, continuing his purple patch. Wade's 128 runs for Australia (who he captained) in the recent five-match T20 series against India following the ODI World Cup was the most for the tourists, and came at an impressive strike rate of 166.23. Few BBL players are seeing them as well as the hard-hitting left-hander at present.

02:25 Play video Wade goes large with blazing 82 to set up 'Canes victory

Beau Webster came into BBL|13 in stellar red-ball touch and he's continued that form in the Stars' opening games. A superb all-round performance in the pre-Christmas game in Albury against the Thunder (59 and 4-29) was followed by a crucial 35 in a match-defining partnership against the Sixers alongside eventual player of the match Hilton Cartwright, who steered the men in green home. Cartwright (126 runs) is the Stars' highest run-scorer to date this season, and looms as crucial if the top order again fail to fire.

01:39 Play video Pakistan duo Rauf, Usama deliver with six wickets for Stars

The match will also be the last for Pakistan duo Usama Mir and Haris Rauf as they're released for national duties, with their No Objection Certificates from the Pakistan Cricket Board only granted until Thursday ahead of Pakistan's five-match T20 tour of New Zealand beginning on January 12.

Head-to-head

Overall: Hurricanes (7 wins), Stars (12 wins) At Blundstone Arena: Hurricanes (4 wins), Stars (4 wins) Most runs: Glenn Maxwell (491), Ben McDermott (414), Marcus Stoinis (371), Luke Wright (295), George Bailey (294) Most wickets: Riley Meredith (17), James Faulkner (10), John Hastings (9), Nathan Ellis (9), Adam Zampa (9)

The venue