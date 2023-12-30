Proteas roll out second-string side Test side

Neil Brand will make his Test debut as captain with six other uncapped players in an inexperienced squad while Proteas stars stay home for their T20 league

South Africa have named uncapped Neil Brand as their captain for a two-match Test tour of New Zealand next month when the majority of their team will be missing, competing instead in the domestic Twenty20 league.

Half of the 14-man squad named on Saturday have yet to play a Test but get their opportunity because the tour clashes with the SA20, the T20 league that was launched by Cricket South Africa and Indian Premier League investors last year.

Cricket South Africa had tried in July this year to reschedule the Test series, which begins on February 4, due to the clash with its domestic T20 league, but New Zealand Cricket rebuffed those approaches with their home schedule – that includes a T20 and Test series against Australia – set in stone.

It's the second time South Africa has prioritised its domestic T20 league over international cricket, after their forfeited an ODI series in Australia last summer in order to have their best players feature in that league.

The last player to make their Test debut as captain of an established side was New Zealand's Lee Germon in 1995 (excluding the debut Test for new nations).

All but two of the players in the side that beat India in the Boxing Day Test are competing in the SA20 league, but David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen, pictured above left, will be going to New Zealand.

Bedingham scored a half-century on his Test debut this week as South Africa beat India by an innings and 32 runs.

Test debutant Nandre Burger finished with match figures of 7-83, including taking two wickets in his first 13 balls in the first innings and claiming 4-33 in 10 overs in the second, making an immediate impact in the Test arena, but will play for the Joburg Super Kings instead of making the trip to New Zealand.

Of the party heading to New Zealand, batters Zubayr Hamza and Khaya Zondo have previously won Test caps, along with pace pair Duanne Olivier and Dane Paterson and spinner Dane Piedt.

Brand, pictured above right, led South Africa A to a 2-1 series win over West Indies A earlier this month.

Despite the lack of experience in the squad, coach Shukri Conrad insisted South Africa would prove competitive.

"The players picked for this tour have every chance of challenging New Zealand and we have full confidence they will do exactly that when we arrive for the first Test match at Mount Maunganui," he said in a statement announcing the team.

"Most of these guys participated in the recent 'A' series against West Indies where they showed that they have what it takes against players of international calibre. That experience will no doubt leave them in a better position for what we expect to be a testing series in New Zealand."

South Africa will play a three-day warm-up match against a New Zealand XI in Christchurch before the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from February 4-8 and the second Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton from February 13-17

South Africa Test squad: Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo

– with Reuters