Pakistan win toss, bat in Warner's Test farewell

Highly-rated 21-year-old Saim Ayub one of two changes for the visitors as Pat Cummins' side chases series whitewash with unchanged side

02:16 Play video Aussies out to send Warner off in style with series whitewash

David Warner will begin his farewell Test fielding in a fresh Baggy Green after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the third NRMA Insurance Test at the SCG.

Warner revealed on match eve that his Baggy Greens (he has a spare from earlier in his career when his original was sent for repairs) went missing in transit after he put them in a backpack following the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"I haven't found my caps," the 37-year-old told Fox Cricket on Wednesday morning. "If you have got my backpack, I'll give you my backpack, all I want is those Baggy Greens back, please."

In the interim, Cricket Australia has provided Warner with a new felt cap to wear in what he has announced will be his 112th and last Test.

The hosts have named an unchanged XI for the third consecutive match with their durable pace trio all recovering from wins in Perth and Melbourne that have given them an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

"It's a short turnaround but everyone's in a good space and happy with how everyone is going. It's rare that we play the same team three games in a row, but it's nice," said skipper Pat Cummins, who said he would have batted if he won the toss.

Debutant Pakistan opener Saim Ayub faces a baptism of fire against Australia's vaunted pace attack this morning after the 21-year-old was picked in place of Imam-ul-Haq, who has been left out of the XI along with Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"Very excited about Saim Ayub, we feel as though he's a batsman who is going to set the tone for Pakistan batting unit going ahead," captain Shan Masood said at the toss.

"Him coming up against one of the best bowling attacks will be a great start for him."

Off-spinner Sajib Khan has also come into the team in anticipation of the SCG living up to its reputation as a spin haven as the match wears on.

"It looks pretty dry underneath the grass so we might expect after day three for it to take a bit of spin, that's why we included Sajid Khan. Unfortunately, Shaheen is resting," said Masood.

Curator Adam Lewis told cricket.com.au he is hopeful of his pitch taking turn but it will be dependent on wet weather holding off. The last three Sydney Tests have finished in rain-affected draws.

"The last three or four years, we've lost an average of a day-and-a-half of cricket (per Test)," said Lewis.

"If we get the good weather it will break up and it should definitely take spin like the SCG is known for."

The forecast for day one is good, with the mercury tipped to hit 29 degrees, but there are storms predicted for day two.

"He loves batting here at the SCG," Cummins said of Warner, who averages 49.56 at a strike-rate of 82.94 at his home venue, with four hundreds from 12 Tests. "The crowd is going to be right behind him, hopefully it's a special one for him."

The 37-year-old said it was special to be finishing up his career opening the batting alongside his childhood friend and teammate Usman Khawaja.

"I don't know too many cricketers who have gone through junior cricket with each other and played at the highest level for a long period of time," Warner said this week.

"Just to see him come back the way he has the last two years has been absolutely amazing. I know his family are really, really proud of him. I'm really, really proud of him as a mate.

"It brought a tear to my eye when he scored that hundred when he first came back (in the 2021-22 Ashes at the SCG).

"When you're childhood friends and you get to go out here at the SCG (having been here) as kids, dreaming big, it's a great feeling. I love him."

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 79 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi