All you need to know: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 25, BBL|13

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

When: Wednesday, January 3. Bat flip at 5.30pm local (8.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.15pm local (9.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Gerard Abood (field), Ben Treloar (field), Nathan Johnstone (third), Ahmad Khan (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Scorchers: Aaron Hardie (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley (England), Stephen Eskinazi (England), Laurie Evans (England), Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Liam Haskett, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (vc), Matt Kelly, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Strikers: Matt Short (c), Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Adam Hose (England), Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jamie Overton (England), David Payne (England), D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton

Form guide

Scorchers: WWWDW (most recent first)

The Scorchers are undefeated in BBL|13 but have played the least number of games (four) of all teams so far and sit fourth with seven points, three behind ladder-leaders Brisbane Heat. Despite losing skipper Ashton Turner for the season, they've hardly looked troubled in three straight wins since their season opener was abandoned due to a dangerous pitch, chasing down scores of 101 (Stars), 8-172 (Hurricanes) and defending 162 against the Renegades.

01:45 Play video Tye's fancy footwork brings Fraser-McGurk undone

Strikers: LLLWD

Three straight losses have the Strikers struggling to stay in touch with the top four. While their batting has been firing, posting two scores over 200 with captain Matt Short and Chris Lynn both among the top three run-scorers so far this season, they've been unable to defend with the ball in their last two games as the Renegades chased down their 6-177 with eight balls to spare and the Stars their 4-205 with six balls to spare.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 6 4 0 0 2 1.943 0 10 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 3 1 0 2 0.167 0 8 3 Melbourne Stars Men STA 7 4 3 0 0 -1.14 0 8 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 3 0 0 1 1.707 0 7 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 5 2 3 0 0 -0.235 0 4 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 5 1 3 0 1 -0.278 0 3 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 6 1 4 0 1 -0.42 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 7 1 5 0 1 -0.505 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

Stand-in skipper Aaron Hardie and vice-captain Josh Inglis have formed a formidable number three and four combination across the past two seasons. Hardie led the tournament's runs tally in BBL|12 and is again among the top batters so far this season with 182 at 91 while striking at 146.77. Inglis is also averaging 84 in BBL|13 having only been dismissed once and the pair contributed a 120-run third-wicket stand in their last match against the Renegades on Boxing Day.

02:03 Play video Hardie flexes muscle with dominant 85 not out

WA contracted left-hander Sam Fanning has been added to the Scorchers 18-player squad as a local replacement player for injured captain Ashton Turner. Fanning impressed at the top of the order during a pre-season hit-out for the Scorchers and also scored 59 for WA against India in a practice match ahead of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The 23-year-old is one of three uncapped Scorchers players in the extended squad, alongside WA teammates Liam Haskett and Cameron Gannon.

Cameron Boyce was exceptional in a high-scoring affair in the Strikers last match against the Stars, conceding just 15 runs from his four overs without being hit for a boundary. He is the Strikers most economical bowler this season (7.26), stepping up in the absence of superstar leg-spinner Rashid Khan through injury.

Boyce will need some assistance from the rest of the Strikers attack if they're to turn around their fortunes in BBL|13 with all except English allrounder Jamie Overton conceding more than 9.5 runs per over. David Payne has also re-joined the Strikers squad to travel to Perth. If selected, it would be his first game against his old side after being part of the Scorchers title-winning XI last season.

Head-to-head

Overall: Scorchers (12 wins), Strikers (10 wins) At Optus Stadium: Scorchers (2 wins), Strikers (1 wins) Most runs: Alex Carey (285), Jake Weatherald (274), Michael Klinger (266), Adam Voges (263), Ashton Turner (262) Most wickets: Andrew Tye (16), Jhye Richardson (15), Rashid Khan (14), Jason Behrendorff (14), Nathan Coulter-Nile (12)

The venue

Rapid stats

Perth Scorchers have won four of their last five BBL matches against the Adelaide Strikers, including each of their last two. The last and only time the Scorchers recorded a longer winning run against the Strikers was a four-match span from December 2016 to December 2018.

Adelaide Strikers have lost their last eight BBL matches away from Adelaide Oval – a ninth consecutive defeat in this game would equal their longest losing run in such fixtures in the history of the competition (lost nine from January 2021 to January 2022).

Perth Scorchers have scored 160-plus runs in each of their last two BBL innings – the last time they scored as many in more consecutive innings was a four-match span in December 2021.

Josh Inglis (14) is one away from surpassing Shaun Marsh (14) for the most scores of 50-plus for the Perth Scorchers in BBL history. His career batting average against the Adelaide Strikers (38.8) is his best against any team in the competition.

(14) is one away from surpassing Shaun Marsh (14) for the most scores of 50-plus for the Perth Scorchers in BBL history. His career batting average against the Adelaide Strikers (38.8) is his best against any team in the competition. Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers) has scored 50-plus in three of his last four BBL innings (82, 55, 8, 56) but was dismissed for a duck in his most recent innings against the Scorchers on January 20, 2023.

01:39 Play video Strikers skipper Short brings early fireworks on NYE

What's on the line?

Depending on the earlier result between the Sixers and Heat at Coffs Harbour, the Scorchers could jump to second if they keep their unbeaten record intact. Anything but a win for the Strikers would be disastrous for their finals hopes and likely leave them needing to win their final four games to qualify.