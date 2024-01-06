Teen spirit: Sadhu grabs her opportunity to rattle Aussies

India's 19-year-old right-arm pacer Titas Sadhu shocked Australia with four wickets in her first appearance against them in the opening ODI

Just 12 months ago, Titas Sadhu was accepting player of the final honours after India won the inaugural women's under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

On Friday, the 19-year-old had the senior Australia XI's top-order in tatters, removing Beth Mooney (17), Tahlia McGrath (0) and Ashleigh Gardner (0) in her first two overs.

She later added Annabel Sutherland's wicket to her haul, and thought she had a fifth when Georgia Wareham was given lbw, only for it to be overturned on review.

It was nonetheless the right-arm pace bowler's best return in just her fourth T20I, and it laid the foundation for India's emphatic nine-wicket victory.

After sitting on the sidelines during the three ODIs against Australia, patiently waiting for her chance, Sadhu was understandably delighted – while also circumspect beyond her years – when fronting the media after the game.

"They are terrific players and the good thing is I've grown up watching them and especially in the WPL I watched them as well," Sadhu told reporters of bowling to the likes of Mooney, Gardner and McGrath.

"It's a dream come true right to bowl to them.

"I got to know that I was playing this game around 11 in the morning and I was really excited because I had been sitting out for some while now.

"When I got the chance to bowl, I just wanted to hit my lengths and make the ball move a little and I was lucky I got those wickets."

A right-armer who has worked closely with India legend Jhulan Goswami, Sadhu took 2-6 against England's Under-19s last January to ensure India's women would claim their first ever piece of ICC silverware.

Promoted to the senior side during the Asian Games last September, she bagged 3-6 in the final against Bangladesh as India walked away with the gold medal.

But it was not all smooth sailing for Sadhu throughout 2023.

While her heroics at the U19 World Cup were enough to see her bought by Delhi Capitals at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction, she did not play a game in the tournament.

The 19-year-old, showing maturity beyond her years, parked her disappointment to learn what she could during her time with the squad under coach Jon Batty and captain Meg Lanning.

It also meant she had to wait until Saturday for her first shot at bowling to Australia's star-studded batting line-up.

"I mean, especially coming from that under-19 high, to sit for the whole (WPL) tournament was rough," she said.

"The first couple of matches, it was pretty clear that I probably won't get a chance until very late and it is very hard.

"But then I had (some conversations) and in men's IPL there are 25 players and greats sit out for two, two-and-a-half months … and I think any experience or any opportunity you get, you have to make the best out of it and that actually became the key.

"After the first two weeks I just went in every practice thinking I would learn as much as much as I can."

Australia will turn up to Sunday's second T20I better prepared for what the teenager will throw at them.

But Sadhu was conscious she could not afford to rest on her laurels.

"Cricket is a very humbling game," she said.

"Today's high can be tomorrow's low ... the next match is the next match. What you have done yesterday is gone."

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

Test match: India won by eight wickets

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by three runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 190 runs

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani