Smith's keenness for new role convinced Cummins

A change in batting positions has brought a renewed Steve Smith to Australian training sessions according to captain Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins claims he's never witnessed veteran batter Steve Smith exude more happiness or energy than he's brought to this week's practice sessions after being confirmed as Australia's next Test opener.

When the prospect of Smith taking over from David Warner at the top of the order was first floated during this month's Sydney Test against Pakistan, captain Cummins indicated his preference was not to "disrupt" the status quo and was therefore happy for Smith to remain at number four.

It was only when he gained a full appreciation of Smith's keenness to embrace the new challenge, which in turn allowed young all-rounder Cameron Green to not only return to the starting line-up but fill the batting berth in which he has starred for Western Australia, that the skipper's view softened.

12:03 Play video Opening challenge has 're-energised' Smith: Cummins

And having been privy to Smith's reinvigorated approach to training at Adelaide Oval over the past three days, Cummins is almost as excited as his captaincy predecessor to see what the reshuffling of the batting order might bring in the NRMA Insurance Test against the West Indies from tomorrow.

"It's a new challenge for him which I don’t think you can underestimate," Cummins said on the eve of the first Test for the Frank Worrell Trophy that begins at 10am Adelaide time.

"It's as happy and as energetic as I've seen him around the nets in the last couple of days.

'He can't wait to get out there.

"I also think the new ball, there may be a few more scoring options and that's something that excites him.

"And getting Greeny into a spot where we think he's set up to succeed all added up."

Cummins admits his initial reaction to suggestions Smith should open came without a great deal of introspection because he didn't believe it was a serious option.

It wasn't until the hoopla surrounding Warner's exit after Australia completed a three-nil whitewash of Pakistan died down, and the need to fill the ensuing vacancy became immediate that he was able to gauge Smith's earnestness to take on the job.

If Cummins held any doubts about the 34-year-old's capacity to handle the opener's role, they were dispelled during a spirited session in the Adelaide Oval nets on Monday morning when the Test captain – armed with a brand new ball – threw everything at his long-time teammate.

Cummins later revealed that - having bowled at Smith countless time at training for Australia and New South Wales, and often with a new ball – he saw no difference in the way the right-hander handled the assignment than if he was preparing to bat further down the order.

"I think he'll thrive anywhere he bats, he's that good," Cummins said of Australia's fourth-highest runs scorer in Tests (with 9514 at 58.01).

"Top of the order, the ball's a little bit harder and does ping off the bat a bit differently and potentially field placements might be a bit different.

"He thrives on that, he loves the problem-solving aspect of trying something new so it's all set up for him.

"It might not happen for him this week or next week, but I think knowing him he's going to do pretty well there."

10:31 Play video 'I'm excited by the challenge': Smith all smiles ahead of new gig

The other crucial factor in changing Cummins' mind from 10 days ago was the understanding Smith was looking to fill the role on a long-term basis, not just as an interim measure to see how he fared in a position he has not previously tackled in Tests.

"In terms of giving it a long-term play, our intention is not just to give this a Test or two and see how it goes," he said.

"We want to make sure it's a shift that's pretty much permanent and give it a good crack, not only for Steve but for Green and the rest of the order to settle into their positions."

Cummins said the starting point for any discussion about a change to the batting line-up is what gives his team the best chance of posting the highest score and achieving a win, followed by an assessment of the individuals best credentialled to deliver those outcomes.

As the captain views it, Smith is always going to be among the leading scorers in a given match and series and unleashing him at the outset of an innings only heightens his potential for scoring.

Cummins' West Indian captaincy counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite claimed his bowlers have not discussed the likelihood of targeting Smith with a short-pitched barrage even though that's been a ploy favoured by rival teams including England and New Zealand in the recent past.

As for Green's elevation to the middle-order, Cummins believes the 24-year-old will grasp the opportunity without any accompanying pressure that might come from filling the shoes of the second-most prolific number four batter for Australia after Mark Waugh.

09:11 Play video 'No.4 is my natural game': Green ready for new opportunity

Cummins pointed out that Green's omission from the Test line-up during last year's Ashes campaign in the UK was not so much due to obvious shortfalls in his game, but rather the irresistible case for inclusion mounted by fellow WA all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

"He's played enough Test cricket," Cummins said when asked if he's found it necessary to speak with Green regarding expectations in his new role.

"The way he found himself out of the side was by Marshy really knocking the door down as opposed to Greeny doing anything wrong or under-achieving.

'So we just keep encouraging him to be himself and play his own way, play his own tempo.

"It's his spot, take it, do it his way."

What Cummins does not yet know is which of his two seam-bowling all-rounders to deploy first if their services are needed against West Indies.

The duo have played one Test in the same XI – against England at Old Trafford last July – where they sent down a combined total of 24.4 overs as the home team piled on 592, with Green (2-64) bowling second-change and Marsh (0-57) as fourth.

But given Marsh has been required to bowl just 21 overs across the three Tests against Pakistan, in which Australia fielded just one all-rounder, it's unlikely either of the pair will be needed to pull heavy shifts.

"I actually don't know," Cummins said when asked how he might utilise his auxiliary seamers after himself, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

"I'll chat to some of the coaches tonight and see how that might work out.

"They're both slightly different, both get good bounce.

'Mitchy gets a bit of outswing and we saw a couple of key wickets in the last few weeks, and Greeny can do a bit of everything.

"But don't know … stay tuned."

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: January 17-21, Adelaide Oval (10.30am AEDT)

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT