Lanning, Molineux guide Vics to big win over SA

Victoria claim the points at Adelaide Oval as Sophie Molineux starred with the ball before Meg Lanning steered the chase

Meg Lanning has hit an unbeaten 82 to steer Victoria to an emphatic eight-wicket win over South Australia at Adelaide Oval.

After Sophie Molineux's four-wicket haul helped restrict the hosts to 210 all out, Lanning (82no from 82) and Sophie Reid (63no from 73) saw the Vics reel in their target in just 36 overs to claim a bonus point.

The Vics made light work of the chase under lights despite losing openers Molineux (11 off 11) and Nicole Faltum (36 off 53).

Earlier, Victoria's spinners took seven wickets between them to bowl out the strong Scorpions batting line-up.

Aussie quick Tayla Vlaeminck struck the first blow, with Lanning taking a sharp catch at first slip to send opener Bridget Patterson on her way for a duck.

Vlaeminck and debutant quick Poppy Gardner then piled the pressure on the hosts before Molineux got her first when she trapped opener Emma de Broughe lbw for 11 off 28.

Another rising quick Milly Illingworth entered the fray to dismiss Josie Dooley (23 off 43) caught behind, before the spinners ripped through the middle order.

It took a fighting effort from captain Jemma Barsby (78 from 101) to lift the Scorpions above 200.

Molineux finished with 4-38 from her 10 overs, while Ella Hayward (2-32), Sophie Day (1-43), Illingworth (2-24) and Vlaeminck (1-20) shared the remaining wickets.

The teams will meet again at Karen Rolton Oval on Wednesday.

