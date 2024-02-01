Pucovski out of Shield match due to concussion symptoms

Victorian ruled out of Sheffield Shield return after being recently struck in a Second XI match

Talented batter Will Pucovski is suffering delayed concussion symptoms and has been ruled out of Victoria's upcoming Marsh Sheffield Shield match.

Pucovski was struck on the helmet while batting in a second XI game on January 22 in Adelaide.

The 26-year-old was cleared of concussion at the time but will be sidelined for Victoria's Shield return against South Australia starting tomorrow.

"Will passed the relevant tests following the knock in Adelaide last week but has subsequently experienced symptoms over the following days," Victoria's head of male cricket David Hussey said in a statement on Thursday.

"We've spoken to our medical staff and the advice is clear that he won't be able to play this match.

"While he's in otherwise good spirits, it's important that Will focuses on recovering with the support of our broader team."

Pucovski, who played one Test in January 2021, has returned to cricket this summer after suffering 11 concussions and taking leave for mental health reasons in 2022.

Before his return, the right-hander, widely regarded as among Australia's best young batters, had a year out of the game.

He has played three Sheffield Shield matches this season, with a top score of 65 and also featured in a tour game for Victoria against Pakistan.

