Konstas ton leads Aussies into U19 World Cup semi-finals

NSW gun batter Sam Konstas strikes a briliant ton before weather intervenes with Australia now waiting to learn who their semi-final opponent will be

Sam Konstas struck a brilliant century for Australia's U19 who secured a spot in the World Cup semi-finals after rain ruined their match against the West Indies overnight.

Konstas, a prodigiously talented 18-year-old who made his Sheffield Shield debut with NSW earlier this summer in November, played a lone hand to steer the Aussies out of trouble with 108 from 121 balls as a spirited West Indies attack made regular breakthroughs.

Less than five overs were possible in West Indies reply to Australia's 8-227 in Kimberley, with the abandoned match seeing the teams share the points, which was enough for Australia to top Group 2 and secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Australia captain Weibgen was all praise for Konstas who bailed the team out of a precarious situation from 5-87.

"We had full faith in the people that were coming in. Obviously, Sam (Konstas) batted unbelievably well," the Queenslander said.

"It was just about forging partnerships for a period of time, which they were able to do and get us up to a competitive score."

Host nation South Africa will meet India in the first semi-final after both teams claimed thumping wins overnight, with Australia set to meet either Pakistan or Bangladesh – who play each other tonight (7pm, Amazon Prime Video) – in the second semi-final.

Konstas, who was full of praise for teammate Raf MacMillan after their partnership added 89, said the Aussies had been steadily improving as the tournament progressed.

"It's pretty amazing (to make the semi-finals)," Konstas said. "I thought the way we've played throughout this tournament has been good and we're getting better each game.

"It was very rewarding to score a few runs for the team today and have good momentum for the semi-finals."

West Indies had struck early with the ball after opting to field first against Australia and openers Harry Dixon and Harjas Singh were both back in the sheds before the Powerplay was done.

Nathan Edward took the first wicket of Dixon who steered a straightforward catch to Joshua Dorne at midwicket. Moments later, Dorne showcased his fielding prowess again, taking a good, low catch at slip as Isai Thorne squared up Harjas.

Konstas and Weibgen steadied the ship with a 39-run stand, but the captain couldn't replicate his heroics from the previous game. Tarrique Edward, positioned at point, took an excellent reflex catch to break the partnership.

The Windies spinners made an impact with Nathan Sealy drawing the edge from Oliver Peake for a duck and when Tarrique Edward then removed Lachlan Aitken Australia found themselves up against it at 5-87 after 26 overs.

While the wickets continued to tumble at the other end, Konstas responded with a flurry of aggressive shots and quickly reached his half-century off 73 balls.

Raf MacMillan provided valuable support, consistently finding boundaries to release the building pressure mounted by the West Indies' disciplined bowling.

Charlie Anderson claimed two wickets before the storm // ICC/Getty

Just as the duo was gearing up for a late onslaught in the death overs, their partnership abruptly ended thanks to a spectacular diving catch from Stephan Pascal at backward point. Undeterred, Konstas accelerated by smashing Raneico Smith for three consecutive boundaries and reached a well-deserved century in the 48th over.

Although he succumbed to Nathan Edward in the final over, Konstas played a crucial role in rescuing Australia, guiding them to a solid total of 8-227.

In the second innings, less than five overs of cricket were possible before rain interrupted play. Despite the limited action, Stephan Pascal kick-started the innings with two boundaries off the first two balls, but Charlie Anderson had the last laugh by taking a wicket off the final delivery.

Dorne faced a similar fate as Anderson claimed his second wicket. With the score at 2-24, play was halted due to lightning and rain, and unfortunately, no further play was possible.

Australia's Under 19 World Cup 2024 fixtures

Jan 22: Australia beat Namibia by four wickets

Jan 25: Australia beat Zimbabwe by 225 runs

Jan 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Jan 31: Australia beat England by 110 runs (DLS)

Feb 2: No result v West Indies

Feb 6: First semi-final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Feb 8: Second semi-final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Feb 11: Final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Full tournament fixtures can be found here

Australia squad: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Oliver Peake, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen

Men's U19 World Cup standings