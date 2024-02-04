Boland’s ‘little issue’ revealed as Maddinson hits ton

Scott Boland made an appearance with the bat on Day 3 but did not bowl as Nic Maddinson launched a century to make the best possible return to Shield cricket

09:55 Play video Victoria v South Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 2

Fringe Test quick Scott Boland is dealing with "wear and tear" in his knee and is yet to bowl in the second innings of Victoria's Sheffield Shield match against South Australia.

The 34-year-old left the field on Saturday after being unable to complete his 17th over on day one of the Vics' clash with South Australia at the Junction Oval.

Boland was cleared of any major damage after undergoing a precautionary scan, which revealed "acute inflammatory signs around his patella tendon".

Lunch break chats with Buck 🙏



Our head coach gives us an update on Scott Boland, plus Nic Maddinson’s return to Shield cricket 👊 #vicsdoitbetter pic.twitter.com/l58enYqZas — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) February 4, 2024

"It's really just low-grade wear and tear in his knee," Victoria coach Chris Rogers said on Cricket Australia's commentary of the Shield match.

"It's nothing too serious."

02:42 Play video Maddinson century puts Victoria ahead

But Boland didn't bowl any of the 20 overs as South Australia went to stumps on day two at 2-66, trailing Victoria by 49, with Henry Hunt (26) and Nathan McAndrew (12) to resume on Monday.

Boland has not played for Australia since the third Test of last year's Ashes, but has remained around the squad during the summer.

The 2021 Boxing Day Test hero was limited to three Big Bash League games after last playing for Victoria in the Shield in November.

Boland did bat on Sunday, making five.

"He hasn't bowled that much in games recently ... it's a little issue, but he should be fine," Rogers said.

Victoria took a 115-run first-innings lead after former Test batter Nic Maddinson smashed a brilliant century on Sunday in his first Shield match since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a BBL game on New Year's Day 2023.

Maddinson struggled for form during his return to cricket in the BBL for the Melbourne Renegades, but was back to his best in the longer form of the game.

08:30 Play video Victoria v South Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

The left-hander brought up his 16th first-class century after lunch, pushing the Vics past South Australia's first-innings total of 173.

Maddinson was out for 104, while Sam Harper (34 not out), who suffered a frightening concussion during the BBL while training with the Melbourne Stars, impressed with 46 in his return match.

Allrounder Liam Scott was the pick of the Redbacks bowlers on a hot day in Melbourne, taking 4-18 from 12.3 overs.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings