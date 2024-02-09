Bailey stresses patience for ‘unbelievable’ Green

Australia hierarchy happy to ride the fluctuations in form for hugely talented allrounder, who remains in the mix for a T20 World Cup spot

Cameron Green's progression in international cricket won't come in a "straight line" but Australia's hierarchy would remain patient due to the "unbelievable" talent the allrounder possesses, selection chair George Bailey has said.

Green, today named in a 14-player squad for Australia's first Test tour of New Zealand in eight years, was again set to bat at his newfound No.4 position that he has occupied since David Warner's retirement forced the Aussies into a batting reshuffle.

The 24-year-old returned scores of 14, 8 and 42 against West Indies since the move, at Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane.

Bailey said the up-and-down nature of Green's returns, which in the past 12 months included a maiden Test century against India in Ahmedabad followed by an Ashes series in which he was dropped in favour of Mitch Marsh, was not unexpected.

"We think he's super talented. There's a skill set there that's unbelievable across all three formats," Bailey said.

"(We're) really confident that just continuing to expose him he'll get better and better and learn more about his game.

"But like any player I don't think it's going to be a straight line – there'll be fluctuations throughout, as there always is."

Green has spent significant amounts of time in India in the past two years, as part of both red- and white-ball squads for Australia, but also as a high-priced signing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

In addition, he has toured Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UK and South Africa.

"His last two years have been a whirlwind I imagine at different times," Bailey said. "He's travelled with the team basically non-stop.

"Like all players – particularly young players – he's had fluctuations of high performance and then different times where it's been a challenge, and constantly learning through that, both on the field from a skill set perspective and how he actually performs, but also off the field and how you deal with that and how you deal with life on the road and being on tour, and switching between formats.

"It's a challenge that all those players do go through, but I guess when you are younger and you get exposed to that, it can be tough. But I'm sure if you ask Cam he wouldn't have it any other way."

The West Australian will miss upcoming T20Is against West Indies (home) and New Zealand (away) to prepare for the two-Test series against the Black Caps.

He is expected to play WA's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Hobart, commencing February 16.

Despite missing the six upcoming T20Is – Australia's only scheduled international matches prior to June's World Cup – Bailey insisted the allrounder was still "firmly" in their sights for selection.

"We know he's going to go to the IPL and get a big batch of T20 cricket in.

"It's a constant conversation with multi-format players, just working out the priority at any given time and making sure they get what they need when you can try and squeeze it in.

"But he's certainly one that as we're finalising that (squad of) 15 for the World Cup his name will be firmly in the mix."

The inclusion of Michael Neser in the 14-player Test squad for New Zealand was the only notable change from Australia's recent home series against Pakistan and West Indies.

Speaking to reporters after the squad was announced, Bailey described Neser as the "ultimate professional" who had "been in the mix for a long time".

However, barring an injury to one of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc, the popular Queenslander – alongside fellow backup seamer Scott Boland – was not expected to play during the series starting February 29.

"'Nes' has been ultra consistent, there's a skill set there that we really like in certain conditions and hopefully New Zealand provides those conditions."

And after a summer in which Marnus Labuschagne averaged less than 30 against touring sides he might have expected to score big against, Bailey was confident the No.3 would return to his best.

"I don't think he's on his lonesome of guys who'll be looking to step up their game and redeem themselves.

"New Zealand at home, or New Zealand anywhere, are incredibly challenging to play … they're ultra consistent, so our batting group and the whole team will have to absolutely be at their best, but I'm really confident 'Marn' will bounce back."

Bailey said the Black Caps were a team he had held in high regard for many years.

"I think one of the things that's really impressive with them is when new players come in, how quickly they settle and play their role – that's something I really admire.

"Looking at that team, (they have) really good experience and are world class so it's going to be a great Test series and a great challenge for our group."

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

February 21: First T20, Wellington, 5.10pm AEDT

February 23: Second T20, Auckland, 5.10pm AEDT

February 25: Third T20, Auckland, 11am AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: TBC

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test squad: TBC