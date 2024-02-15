Breakers overcome Scorpions, rain in shortened match

NSW have leapfrogged the South Australia into fifth spot after a close finish in the wet

Tahlia Wilson has led the way with a half-century as New South Wales held on for a nervy seven-run, rain-affected win over South Australia.

After a rainy start to the day at Cricket Central in Silverwater saw the game reduced to 22 overs a side, Wilson’s 58-ball 57 was crucial in propelling the Breakers to 4-142.

An unbeaten 57 from Maddie Penna was not enough for the Scorpions in response, as they were restricted to 5-135.

A disciplined bowling display from the Breakers had left South Australia needing 30 runs off the final two overs.

Josie Dooley cleared the boundary in the penultimate over to make it 20 off the last, but the ultra-reliable Sarah Coyte held her nerve, keeping the Scorpions to just 12 runs and sealing NSW’s fifth win of the season.

Earlier, Wilson lost opening partner Claire Moore (8) early, but was supported by Georgia Adams (34 off 24) and Erin Bruns (24 off 20), while Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-31) led the way with the ball for the Scorpions.

The win was enough for the Breakers to leapfrog South Australia into fifth spot on the table.

The teams will meet again at the same venue on Saturday, with bragging rights and a higher finish on the ladder on offer.

