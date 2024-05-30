Prolific SA quick earns maiden Big Bash deal

Jordan Buckingham rewarded with first full BBL contract after two seasons as a replacement player

Emerging South Australia paceman Jordan Buckingham has earned his first Big Bash contract, signing with Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming KFC BBL|14 campaign.

Although yet to make his T20 debut, Buckingham has previously spent time with the Strikers in BBL|12 as a replacement player, and last summer was with Brisbane Heat when they won the BBL|13 championship.

The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Adelaide club, bolstering their fast bowling stocks after they sent Wes Agar to Sydney Thunder in a trade also involving an exchange of second round draft picks.

Adelaide Strikers BBL|14 squad (so far): James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald

With a style often likened to former state coach Jason Gillespie, Buckingham has risen quickly through the South Australian ranks after taking 4-79 on debut in their final match of the 2021-22 Marsh Sheffield Shield, helping break a 16-match streak without a win.

After moving from Victoria at the beginning of that season, the right-armer has grabbed his opportunity across the border with 63 wickets in 18 first-class matches to date, also going on to represent Australia A and the Prime Minister's XI last year where he claimed hauls of 6-58 against New Zealand A and 5-80 against the touring Pakistan side.

01:50 Play video Buckingham castles Queensland with super six

He's also performed strongly in limited white-ball opportunities so far, claiming 6-41 in his most recent Marsh One-Day Cup match against Queensland in February to earn selection in cricket.com.au's Team of the Tournament.

"I'm pumped to be back in the blue jersey for a full season," Buckingham said.

"I have learned so much in my time with South Australia and to represent the Strikers at the best ground in the world is going to be amazing.

"Thank you so much to the Heat for everything they have done for me, it was so great to be with that group last season and I am really appreciative of that opportunity."

Strikers assistant coach Ryan Harris said Buckingham was a strong addition to their BBL|14 squad, joining fellow South Australian Brendan Doggett and James Bazley as their fast bowlers contracted for next season.

"We have all seen the talent that Jordan possesses, and we know he has a bright future ahead," Harris said.

"His work ethic and hunger to learn make him a valuable addition to the squad and someone that will contribute in ways that go beyond the field of play."

The announcement comes as the eight Big Bash clubs ramp up their preparations for BBL|14 after nominations for this year's overseas player draft opened on Monday.

The Strikers will have two selections between picks 5-12 in the draft after improving their second-round position in the Agar trade.

A weighted lottery to determine the BBL draft order is expected to take place next month, with the event earmarked for September.

