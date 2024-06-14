Afghanistan take care of PNG to knock out NZ

The Black Caps have been eliminated from Super Eight contention thanks to Afghanistan's win against Papua New Guinea in Trinidad

Afghanistan have secured passage through to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup after a seven-wicket against Papua New Guinea in Trinidad today, a result that eliminates New Zealand.

The Black Caps, who have lost their two matches so far, against Afghanistan and then West Indies yesterday, are unable to reach the Super Eight stage from Group C.

It means Afghanistan will take New Zealand's pre-tournament seeding of C1, setting up a Super Eights clash with Australia in St Vincent in nine days' time (June 23, 10.30am AEST).

"Feeling great to qualify for the next round, first time for Afghanistan, so a great feeling for a great effort by the boys," captain Rashid Khan said at the post-match presentation.

"From game one they have (taken) the responsibility and understood what (their) role in the team is, and most importantly adjusted to the conditions very quickly and that's something that is very pleasing for me.

"That's the beauty of playing franchise all around (the world), you get an idea of the wickets and how it's going to behave, and you mentally prepare for that.

"Most of the guys have played in St Lucia (before where they next face West Indies in their final match of Group C). We have to share that experience with the youngsters who haven't played here much."

Spearheaded by standout left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi, the Afghan bowlers kept opponents under 100 runs for the third time in their three matches in the tournament, dismissing the Papuans, who had four batsmen run out, for 95.

Penetrating bowling from Alei Nao and Semo Kamea on a lively surface ensured the run chase was not straightforward but Gulbadin Naib's 49 from 36 deliveries steered the Afghans safely to their target at 101-3 inside 16 overs.

"I want to congratulate all the people of Afghanistan because we have now officially qualified for the Super Eight and I feel proud," said Farooqi, who was named Player of the Match for his 3-16.

"We just keep it simple and give 100%."

After Rashid Khan had won the toss and opted to field first, his opposite number Assad Vala was the first man dismissed, run out for three after committing the elementary error of making his ground but leaving his bat in the air.

Farooqi, the tournament's leading wicket taker, increased his tally by two from consecutive balls and Naveen-ul-Haq struck immediately from the other end to reduce Papua New Guinea to 4-17.

Rashid and his left-arm wrist spinning partner Noor Ahmad took over after the Powerplay, consistently bamboozling the batters as they swung hopefully but ineffectually at the ball.

The result was a second run out with both batters stranded at the same end and it was Chad Soper (9) who was forced to leave.

A third run out followed when Norman Vanua departed for a duck when his bat got stuck in the pitch as he tried to slide it past the crease.

Kiplin Doriga offered some resistance, hitting two fours to reach 27, but almost inevitably the innings ended with a final runout when Semo Kamea (2) was stranded with a ball remaining.

Papua New Guinea struck swiftly, dismissing openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11) and Ibrahim Zadran (0), who had shared century partnerships against Uganda and New Zealand.

But Naib and Mohammad Nabi calmed their team's nerves by rotating the strike with a series of quick singles, taking Afghanistan past the 50 mark when they began to play more expansively, Naib ending the match in style with a six.

The Afghans progressed along with co-hosts West Indies, who they meet in their final round-robin match in St Lucia on Monday to decide who tops Group C.

The post-mortem has already begun for New Zealand, who now face two dead-rubber games, against Uganda and then PNG, where there is nothing to play for.

"Afghanistan and West Indies have played well against us in difficult conditions and we were a little bit slow to adapt," coach Gary Stead said after defeat to the Windies.

"It's a little bit of a hollow feeling out there at the moment, and the guys are disappointed. We come here to try and win matches and win tournaments, and it looks as though that's out of our hands at the moment."

