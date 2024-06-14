World Cup seedings explained: Who Australia will play

Who has already qualified to the Super Eight stage, how seedings work and their impact, and what's left to play for in the group stage of the T20 World Cup

Australia has long known the where and when of their Super Eight engagements at the T20 World Cup, and are now one step closer to knowing who they will face.

There will be no trans-Tasman showdown with New Zealand at this tournament after the team Australia beat in the 2021 T20 World Cup final was eliminated by Afghanistan's victory over Papua New Guinea today.

It means Australia will now likely face three subcontinent teams en route to the semi-finals in their bid to unify the holder of all three major men's ICC trophies.

The ICC introduced the concept of pre-tournament seedings for the first time at this event, meaning Australia has long known the venues and times where they will play their three Super Eight fixtures.

And now they know who two of those opponents will be, even with 11 group stage fixtures still to be played.

Australia are now confirmed to play Afghanistan and India in the Super Eights, even though the final finishing position in the group stage is subject to change, with their third opponent now likely to be Bangladesh.

In previous tournaments, Australia could have expected to go through as the top seed for Group B after beating Oman, England, Namibia and with a match to play against Scotland.

But the ICC seeded Australia second in Group B, making whether they finish in top or second spot irrelevant for the Super Eights.

The seedings system was designed to give greater clarity to travelling fans grappling with logistics of moving between Caribbean islands.

But it has also created a system where there are a number of dead rubbers and results hypothetically open to manipulation.

For example, Australia's progression to and matchups in the Super Eight stage would be unaffected if they were to lose to Scotland in their final Group B clash, although that result would eliminate arch-rivals England.

ICC's pre-tournament seedings

A1 – India (Q) A2 – Pakistan B1 – England B2 – Australia (Q) C1 – New Zealand (E) C2 – West Indies (Q) D1 – South Africa (Q) D2 – Sri Lanka (E)

New Zealand's elimination from the Super Eights stage means Afghanistan will take their C1 seeding, even if they finish second in the group, and the D2 seeding is up for grabs with Sri Lanka bundled out early.

Ordinarily, the top finisher in Group C wouldn't be known until the final match of the group stage, when West Indies host Afghanistan in St Lucia on June 18. That match now takes on little significance, with no points or net run rate being carried through to the Super Eight stage at this event.

Group A

Qualified: India, USA

Following Friday morning's washout between USA and Ireland, the two progressing from Group A have been decided.

India will go through on top of the group while surprise packets USA will be venturing to the Caribbean for the next stage of the tournament.

Pakistan's tournament ends early following their shock Super Over loss to the States earlier in the World Cup.

Group B

Qualified: Australia

The Aussies have locked in their Super Eight spot and keep the B2 seed.

England's huge win over Oman has lifted their NRR, and must also beat Namibia on Sunday morning (3am AEST). Even then, they must hope Australia's form holds true and they beat Scotland, which should see England sneak in to the Super Eights on NRR.

Group C

Qualified: Afghanistan, West Indies

The above two teams have already secured their passage to the Super Eights, with Afghanistan assured the C1 seeding that was held by New Zealand, and the West Indies taking C2. These two will face each other in the tournament's final group stage clash on Tuesday (10.30am AEST) but the result will mean nothing for the Super Eight stage.

The eliminated Black Caps side face Uganda and Papua New Guinea in their final two dead rubber games before the long flight back to Auckland.

Group D

Qualified: South Africa

The Proteas have quietly gone about their business, racking up wins against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, and face Nepal tonight in St Vincent.

The D2 seed is open, with Sri Lanka having been eliminated after loses to South Africa and Bangladesh and a washout with Nepal. Whoever claims it will face Australia in their first Super Eight fixture in Antigua next Friday (June 21, 10.30am AEST).

Nepal need to win against the Proteas tonight to stay in the race, but either way, their clash with Bangladesh on Monday (June 17, 9.30am AEST) appears set to decide the D2 seed.

The Netherlands, who face Sri Lanka on Monday (June 17, 10.30am AEST), first need to hope Nepal do NOT beat South Africa, as that would effectively eliminate them from contention to progress. They would then need to beat Sri Lanka by a very healthy margin to overturn their negative NRR while at the same time relying on Nepal beating Bangladesh.

How the Super Eights work

There are two groups of four teams in the Super Eight stage, meaning each team will play three matches.

Group 1 Group 2 A1 – India A2 – USA B2 – Australia B1 – TBC C1 – Afghanistan C2 – West Indies D2 – TBC D1 – South Africa

Currently, Bangladesh is in pole position to claim the D2 seed in Group 1, but the Netherlands and Nepal remain in the hunt.

In Group 2, USA have secured the A2 seeding after upsetting Pakistan in the first round. Their washout against Ireland in Florida on Friday gave them enough points to progress while also knocking out Pakistan. Either Scotland or England will take B1 spot.

The two top teams from each group in the Super Eight stage will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be held in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago on June 26 and 27 respectively. The final will be held in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. Reserve days have been scheduled for both semi-finals and the final.

For a full breakdown of all the T20 World Cup fixtures, click here.

Australia's Super Eight Fixtures

21 June: v D2, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

23 June: v Afghanistan, Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent, 10.30am AEST

25 June: v India, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, 12.30am AEST