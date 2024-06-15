Black Caps finally on the board at T20 World Cup

New Zealand rolled Uganda for the third lowest total in men's T20 World Cup history to secure their first win in Group C

Uganda's T20 World Cup has ended with a second successive score under 50 as New Zealand finally secured their first win of a disappointing tournament that they have already been eliminated from.

World Cup newcomers Uganda were rolled for just 40 in 18.4 overs after being asked to bat first in Trinidad by a Black Caps outfit with a point to prove following first up losses to Afghanistan and West Indies.

Just one batter – Kenneth Waiswa (11) – reached double figures for the African nation and there were four ducks, including three first-ballers.

Their total was the third lowest of all-time in men's T20 World Cups, beating their 39 from their previous match against the West Indies by one run, which equalled the record set by the Netherlands against Sri Lanka in the 2014 edition.

It was a tough World Cup initiation for the Cranes, who were also rolled for 58 by Afghanistan in their opening match after securing qualification for their first senior ICC event by beating Zimbabwe and Kenya last November.

But they will take home two points from the tournament after beating Papua New Guinea in their second match, chasing down their 77 with three wickets and 10 balls to spare to claim their first ever win at a World Cup.

Tim Southee took three wickets and conceded just four runs, equalling Uganda's Frank Nsubuga spell from earlier in the tournament for the most economical four-over spell in men's T20 World Cup history.

Southee combined with long-time bowling partner Trent Boult (2-7) to leave Uganda 3-2 in the fourth over. Spinners Rachin Ravindra (2-9) and Mitchell Santner (2-8) also gave the Ugandans no respite.

Devon Conway then hit 22 not out off 15 balls as New Zealand achieved the target in 5.2 overs with nine wickets and 88 balls to spare.

New Zealand had no chance of reaching the Super Eight stage after losing their first two matches to Afghanistan and the West Indies. Those two teams have secured the Super Eight qualifying spots from Group C.

"It was obviously a pretty clinical performance and nice to get a win," Southee said post-match. "We're extremely disappointed to have played ourselves out of the tournament."

