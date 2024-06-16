Afridi comes to Pakistan's aid for a consolation win

Pakistan needed Shaheen Shah Afridi to show off both his bowling and batting skills in a three-wicket consolation win over Ireland on Sunday as both teams bowed out of their disappointing T20 World Cup campaigns.

Afridi destroyed Ireland's top-order with 3-22 and then smashed a couple of sixes in his unbeaten 13 off five balls as he guided Pakistan to a scrappy 7-111 in 18.5 overs to win their last Group A game.

Captain Babar Azam was 32 not out and helplessly watched another batting collapse before Afridi's little cameo came to Pakistan's rescue.

After Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first as play finally got underway at Lauderhill in Florida after wet weather saw the first three games at the venue abandoned, Afridi's twin-wicket burst in the opening over had Ireland reeling at 2-2, and then 4-15 after the first three overs.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim grabbed 3-8 in four overs to restrict Ireland to 9-106 on a lively wicket which had been under cover for most of the last week because of heavy rain in Florida.

Pakistan, which failed to chase down a run-a-ball target against rivals India and lost to the United States in a major upset, nearly messed up against a spirited Ireland bowling attack.

At 2-52 after eight overs, they looked comfortable before Barry McCarthy (3-15) and Curtis Campher (2-24) sliced through the brittle middle-order and Pakistan slipped to 6-62 in 11 overs.

Abbas Afridi, playing his first game in the tournament, made 17 off 21 balls before he too holed out with 12 needed but Shaheen Shah Afridi ensured Pakistan didn't lose.

Ireland finished last in Group A with three defeats and a solitary point against the USA in a rain-abandoned game at the same venue. Pakistan finished third with four points behind Super Eight qualifiers India and the USA.

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial