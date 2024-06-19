Williamson declines NZ contract after disastrous World Cup

Kane Williamson has become the latest New Zealand star to decline a central contract but says he remains committed to the Black Caps in all three formats.

After leading a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign where the Kiwis were eliminated in the first round with losses to the West Indies and Afghanistan, New Zealand Cricket announced today their white-ball skipper had declined a contract for 2024-25.

The 33-year-old has opted to take advantage of the Black Caps' light home summer schedule where the three Test series against England will be concluded by December 18.

They also have ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan earmarked in the ICC's Future Tours Programme, but the Black Caps currently have no international matches fixtured for 2025 prior to the Champions Trophy in late February.

While Williamson said representing New Zealand was still a priority, NZC said in a statement it meant the veteran of 350 internationals – their all-time leading Test run-scorer and second longest serving skipper across all formats – wouldn't be able to captain his country without holding a contract.

Speedster Lockie Ferguson – who yesterday set the record for the most economical four-over spell at a men's T20 World Cup with his 3-0 in their final game against Papua New Guinea – has also indicated he won't accept a central contract for this season.

Players offered NZC central contracts must commit to being available for both the Black Caps and their domestic Super Smash T20 competition, held in December and January.

By not taking one, it opens the door for Williamson and Ferguson to explore overseas franchise opportunities during that window, which could include the Big Bash.

NZC said Williamson would remain available for the Black Caps outside of January 2025, which includes their eight World Test Championship fixtures this year and the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next February-March.

Williamson said he remained open to potentially accepting a central contract offer in future years.

"Pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I'm unable to accept a central contract offer," he said in the NZC statement.

"Playing for New Zealand is something I treasure, and my desire to give back to the team remains undiminished.

"My life outside cricket has changed however – spending more time with my family and enjoying experiences with them at home or abroad is something that’s even more important to me."

Williamson follows in the footsteps of star quick Trent Boult who chose not to accept a NZC contract in 2022 before being picked up by Melbourne Stars in the inaugural KFC BBL overseas player draft.

Other Black Caps who have declined or relinquished a central contract in recent years include Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham.

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said Williamson was a great New Zealand player who had earned the right to take some time off to pursue other goals, including family-oriented priorities.

"This is a good way to help keep Kane in the international game so that he continues to play a major role for the Black Caps – both now and in the years to come," he said.

"We have very little international cricket in New Zealand through January and outside that period he's still available for the Black Caps.

"NZC has a strong preference to select centrally contracted players for the Black Caps, however we're happy to make an exception for our greatest ever batter – especially as he remains so committed to the team.

"I know it sounds a bit counterintuitive, but I'm very encouraged by this development."

