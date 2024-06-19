Cricket.com.au to release audio documentary podcast series

New doco-style series, Stories After Stumps, delivers six cracking cricketing tales in its compelling opening season

Cricket.com.au will on June 26 launch a landmark new podcast series, Stories After Stumps, which dives into the game's glorious history through half a dozen compelling episodes in its first season.

Utilising Cricket Australia's vast archive, together with exhaustive research and dozens of interviews with players, coaches, umpires and administrators, our podcasters Adam Burnett and Josh Schonafinger have developed six fascinating narratives, recreated in audio documentary style; a groundbreaking format in Australian sport.

The opening episode of season one, 'Bevan Sent' looks at the incredible maiden season of Michael Bevan at Tasmania, which ended in a record-breaking campaign for the legendary batter and a long-awaited trophy for the Tigers.

Season one also includes the remarkable accounts of a couple of forgotten – and sometimes fiery – domestic finals, a stunning World Cup campaign, and some personal stories of success and failure and the fine line separating the two.

Catch all six episodes, dropping fortnightly from June 26, and listen to our preview episode here.