Leaping Labuschagne lands an outrageous catch

A ridiculous outfield catch by Marnus Labuschagne and a match-winning five-wicket haul for Sean Abbott at the home of cricket headline Aussie efforts in county cricket

Marnus Labuschagne has taken one of the great outfield catches with a diving one-handed effort in Cardiff.

Fielding at long-on to Gloucestershire's left-handed Ben Charlesworth, Labuschagne sprinted to his right, dived at full stretch and had the catch stick in right hand to spark wild scenes of celebration among Glamorgan teammates.

An absolutely bonkers catch from Marnus Labuschagne in England's T20 Blast

The catch gifted leg-spinner Mason Crane his first wicket and reduced Gloucestershire to 5-45 in the 10th over.

Another angle of THAT Marnus Labuschagne screamer

Labuschagne's grab recalled the iconic outfield catch by fellow Queenslander Adam Dale in a 1997 Mercantile Mutual Cup one-day game at the Gabba.

Dale's spectacular diving catch to dismiss NSW batter Phil Emery has become iconic in Australian cricket history

On that occasion, Dale, who would 25 years later admit he was fielding out of position, made a leaping dive at full pelt to hold onto a lofted drive from Emery in a nationally televised game.

In Cardiff, Labuschagne's Glamorgan were unable to capitalise on the momentum gained from his catch as the visitors launched a comeback that saw them snatch the win.

Glamorgan, who had posted 6-140, looked set for victory before three dropped catches in the last three overs came back to haunt them as Josh Shaw hit the last ball for six to take the visitors past their target, a result set up by Jack Taylor’s 70 from 48 balls.

Sam Northeast, who hit an unbeaten 46 from 42 balls in Glamorgan's total, looked to have sealed the match with a throw from deep backward square to run out dangerman Taylor, leaving the visitors needing seven from the final two balls with tailenders at the crease.

One moment the hero, the villain the next as Northeast then shelled a catch off No.10 Shaw, who subsequently hit the final ball for six.

At Lord's, Sean Abbott claimed the second five-wicket haul of his T20 career with 5-18 as his Surrey team won the London derby against Middlesex by 56 runs.

Surrey's 9-185 was set up by former Perth Scorcher Laurie Evans' 41 off 20 balls. Tom Curran then added 48 off 28 before falling with one ball remaining in the innings, which Brisbane heat quick Spencer Johnson smashed for four.

After Middlesex made a rapid start, Abbott, bowling first change, struck in his first over with a short ball, then had two in two balls to close out his second over.

Having deceived Stephen Eskinazi with a slower ball to be caught at mid on, Abbott then delivered a yorker that rattled Max Holden's stumps to close out the sixth over, but he was made to wait until the 11th to attempt the hat-trick.

That ball was hit for four past long on, but Abbott had his fourth wicket later in the over when hitting Ryan Higgins on the pad in front.

The fifth wicket came in his final over when dangerman Jack Davies was caught on the long on fence by Jordan Clark, leaving Middlesex too much to do as they finished on 8-129.

Australians in the 2024 County Championship

Durham: Ben Dwarshuis, Ashton Turner (both T20s only)

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster

Hampshire: Michael Neser, Ben McDermott (T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Charlie Stobo, Xavier Bartlett (T20s only)

Lancashire: Nathan Lyon, Chris Green (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain (first four matches only), Ashton Agar (T20s only)

Somerset: Matthew Renshaw, Riley Meredith

Surrey: Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson (T20s only)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Hughes