Rashid can finally sleep easy after toppling Aussies

Afghanistan captain pays tribute to Gulbadin Naib who inspired his team's win over Australia to set aside a painful memory

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan can finally look forward to sleeping better after their T20 World Cup win avenged last year's loss to Australia in the 50-overs version.

Cramped-up Glenn Maxwell's incredible double-century helped Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in November, leading to Afghanistan falling just short of qualifying for the semi-finals.

But a 21-run win in Kingstown on Saturday (Sunday morning AEST), Afghanistan's first in the Super Eight stage, has reignited their hopes of making history by qualifying for a World Cup semi for the first time.

It was also Afghanistan's first win over Australia in international cricket.

"I can sleep better now," Khan told reporters post-match. "That game kept coming in my mind ... 'Maxi', the way he played that night, took the game away from us and I didn't sleep the whole night.

"Tonight, because of the happiness I won't be able to sleep. That's how happy the whole team is and the whole country is. It's a massive win for us, as a team, as a nation.

"It's not just like a bilateral game, it's a World Cup game, and definitely in a World Cup, beating a best side, it's a great achievement.

"And they're the winners of the 2021 (T20) World Cup. So, beating a team like that, I think it always gives you so much energy and doesn't let you to sleep as well.

"Cricket is the only source of happiness back home, we all know that. And I feel like we are so lucky to be here giving happiness to the people back home."

Maxwell threatened to repeat the feat again in Kingstown, St Vincent, top scoring for Australia with 59 off 41 balls, but his dismissal to Gulbadin Naib roved the turning point as the Aussies lost their final five wickets for 21 runs.

"It wasn't an easy for him to bowl from that end (with) that strong wind," Rashid said.

"But he just used his experience, and he has been playing for Afghanistan for long, so that experience really helped us today and that's how you keep those big players for the big games, and he got the opportunity and he delivered."

Afghanistan, third in Group 1 with two points and trailing Australia on net run-rate, have a shot at finishing in the top two and making the semi-finals if they beat bottom side Bangladesh on Monday when Australia play leaders India, who have four points.

