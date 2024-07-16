England bring in pace of Wood to replace retired Anderson

England have opted for Mark Wood to replace James Anderson for the second Test against West Indies

Fast bowler Mark Wood has been named in place of James Anderson in an otherwise unchanged England line-up for the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Wood returned to the squad after Anderson retired from Tests following the first match at Lord's where England won by an innings and 114 runs inside three days.

Wood, who has 108 wickets in 34 Tests, last played for England during their tour of India earlier this year.

He was a influential figure in last year's Ashes series as well, playing the final three Tests and picking up 14 wickets.

The 34-year-old will team up with fellow fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson, who picked up 12 wickets on his debut.

The second Test of the three-match series begins on Thursday.

England squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

West Indies are current holders of the Botham-Richards Trophy after winning the previous contest 1-0.