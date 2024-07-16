Match-winner Marnus has night out in Kent

Marnus Labuschagne showed his T20 wares while Tom Rogers also enjoyed an excellent all-round night

Marnus Labuschagne has starred with bat and ball to secure Glamorgan a rare T20 victory in England Blast competition.

In a match shortened to 13 overs per side following some heavy rain in Kent, it was Labuschagne who found conditions to his liking.

The Queenslander hit seven fours and a six in his innings, finishing with an even 50 off 26 balls, which he brought up with the penultimate ball of the innings.

His innings showcased his ability to play to all pockets of the ground, with reverse sweeps, pull shots and a straight six in the final over.

Supported nicely by South Africa's Colin Ingram (26 off 13), Glamorgan reached an imposing 6-145, going at a fraction over 11 runs an over.

Aussie Tom Rogers, who has stepped in to replace Xavier Bartlett for Kent, went wicketless (0-26) but excelled in the field.

Aside from taking three catches, he also executed two run outs off his own bowling, the first a sensational direct hit and the second an even more athletic effort that saw him run towards square leg before expertly returning the ball to the keeper Sam Billings.

In reply, Kent were always just behind the required rate, despite promising innings from Daniel Bell-Drummond (27 off 15) and Sam Billings (33 off 17).

Labuschagne clean-bowled Marcus O'Riordan, taking his tournament tally to 10.

Name this celebration from Marnus Labuschagne 👇 pic.twitter.com/KcD4ZAJONO — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 16, 2024

The Australian Test No.3 also has 15 catches to his name in the Blast, the most in the competition.

Rogers, batting at No.7, came to the crease with two overs to go and struck the ball cleanly from the outset, whacking three sixes in an unbeaten 31 from 12 balls.

However, it was too little, too late for Kent who fell 13 runs short.

The win is just Glamorgan's fifth from 13 games this season, but things have been even worse for Kent, who are now guaranteed the wooden spoon of the Blast's south group.

School teacher Rogers is in the Renegades' squad for the upcoming KFC Big Bash League but Labuschagne is yet to sign a contract for BBL|14.

Labuschagne could feasibly be available for the back-half of the season after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has wrapped up, with the Brisbane Heat his most likely home, as it has been for the past eight seasons.

Each team plays 14 matches, top four from each group qualifies for the quarter finals