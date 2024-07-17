England's strong Ashes prep rolls on with Kiwi clean-sweep

England captain Heather Knight led from the front to help her side complete a T20 series clean sweep over New Zealand

England completed a clean sweep over New Zealand after a captain's knock by Heather Knight inspired a 20-run victory in the fifth T20 international at Lord's.

Knight's team were back at the home of cricket for the first time since a dramatic Ashes win last July, but not as much was on the line with the five-match series already wrapped up.

The prospect of a 5-0 whitewash and the chance to secure a 13th win in 14 matches was up for grabs, but England collapsed to 6-87 and required Knight to hit 46 not out to guide them to 7-155.

Charlie Dean offered strong support with a crucial 24 before she backed this up with a two-wicket haul and Lauren Bell's 3-21 restricted the White Ferns to 8-135 as England continued their unbeaten home summer.

Knight said: "I'm really pleased. We talked about wanting to finish this summer unbeaten. We've been ruthless. We've talked about nailing teams when we're on top and we've done that. I'm a very happy captain."

She is now able to turn her attentions to the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October, where Australia will be defending their title.

"We've got a camp in Abu Dhabi before we head off, get used to the heat and the conditions. Have a few weeks off because the summer has been busy and it will be good to have a rest," Knight said.

Following that, it will be January's Ashes on her mind, with England dreaming of prizing the coveted trophy away from the Aussies.

New Zealand's Amelie Kerr, an allrounder who just recently signed for the Sydney Sixers, said: "It was a very tough series, not winning a game.

"England are a quality side who are one of the best in the world and the best thing we can do is go home and learn from this. I think it's just about us doing things more consistently and for longer periods of time."