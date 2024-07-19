Harvey keen for White reunion as 'Gades boost batting depth

Promising batter Mackenzie Harvey says he has found his enjoyment of the game again after a season of club cricket

Mackenzie Harvey says the opportunity to reunite Cameron White was a crucial aspect in recommitting to the Melbourne Renegades for another season.

Harvey, along with veteran batter Jon Wells, have both penned new one-year deals to return to the Renegades for KFC BBL|14 as the club looks to rebound from a disappointing seventh-placed finish last summer.

It will mark left-hander Harvey's seventh with the club having debuted during their championship-winning BBL|08 campaign where he was a teammate of White's, who returns to the Renegades for the first time since that memorable triumph over crosstown rivals Melbourne Stars after replacing David Saker as head coach.

Melbourne Renegades BBL|14 squad (so far): Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

While seeking a fresh start was the deciding factor in his move across state lines to join South Australia after being delisted by Victoria at the end of the 2022-23 season, the former Australia under-19 skipper is hoping fresh leadership will deliver greater opportunity at the Renegades this season.

The 23-year-old has managed just five appearances across the past two season after scoring the second most runs (231) for the club behind Aaron Finch (386) in BBL|11.

"With 'Whitey' coming in and him saying that there's a little bit more opportunity there this year, I felt like (staying with the club) was the right decision to make in the end," he told cricket.com.au of re-signing with the Renegades.

"I felt like I was doing everything I could (to break into the team last season).

"I felt like I was batting alright, but I guess it all comes down to positions in teams and who's in and out, and the internationals that we've got coming in.

"Our list was pretty strong, especially from a batting point of view, so sometimes that happens and you've just got to move on with it.

"Obviously, tough losing 'Finchy' (Aaron Finch) and 'Sos' (Shaun Marsh) for this season, two very experienced heads, but I think the list that we've had the past couple years has been pretty decent and hopefully now we can just get a few more wins on the board."

Harvey spent last summer playing a full season of club cricket which he says helped him rediscover his enjoyment of the game after losing his state contract.

It finished with him helping his side Carlton to their third men's Victorian Premier Cricket premiership in six years, and now having followed Jake Fraser-McGurk to South Australia, he's hoping the move can yield similar results to the belief his good mate has found in his game.

"The biggest appeal (of moving to SA) was more just starting afresh and getting my game up and going again," Harvey said.

"Hearing it from him (Jake), the belief that SA were giving him in his game and the way he plays was nice, so I only heard good things about all the coaches and how the belief around the playing group is pretty high.

"I think it was probably the best thing for me having a year of just Premier Cricket back at Carlton and enjoying the game again, playing among mates and to win the flag the way that we did was a pretty good way to top it all off, so I'm pretty happy with the decisions that I've made at the moment.

"To have my sole purpose and mindset on club cricket, that really helped … I'm not living on the selection side of things and just enjoying the game because I know that when I enjoy the game, I'll be able to perform.

"I can take that into this season and the goal is to play both formats for South Australia."

With SA yet to appoint a new head coach following Jason Gillespie's departure in March, Harvey's not sure where that opportunity might come, but says he "wouldn't mind" opening the batting as the state seeks to find a regular partner for Henry Hunt in the Sheffield Shield.

Harvey has opened for Carlton for most of the past few seasons, including last season's grand final when he and Evan Gulbis put on 88 in nine overs to help chase down 251 in 30.4 overs in the fourth innings to beat Casey-South Melbourne in a remarkable reverse outright.

But his opportunity for the Renegades is likely to come in the middle-order with Fraser-McGurk expected to partner new recruit Josh Brown in a new-look opening pair as the club also seeks a fresh start in BBL|14.

"In the past couple of years, I've mainly opened and then in Big Bash I've batted anywhere from opening to eight and nine sometimes so I'm getting used to being in all different types of situations," Harvey said.

He said watching Fraser-McGurk – his new housemate along with Jordan Buckingham since moving to Adelaide – light up the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals was a testament to "what belief can do in a person when you do get it".

"He's a special talent 'Rooster', it's nice to see him show everyone what he can actually do," Harvey said.

"The fearless cricket that he plays is pretty special and the scary thing is he's still got stuff to learn so he'll get better."

Wells meanwhile will slot back into the middle-order where he has built a reputation as one of the competition's most reliable batters, rising to third on the all-time run-scorer's list since joining the Renegades two seasons ago.

The Renegades will open their BBL|14 campaign against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG on December 16 before hosting their first home game against the Hobart Hurricanes in Geelong three days later.

"Our new-look playing group is shaping up nicely – we can't wait to see Jake Fraser-McGurk and new recruit, Josh Brown, batting in red together," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

"Both finished last season at the top of their game, and it'll be exciting to see what they can do with the bat together this year."