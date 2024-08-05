Renegades land Kiwi keeper-batter Seifert

New Zealand's big-hitting Tim Seifert joins the Melbourne Renegades on a two-year deal as their direct overseas signing

The Melbourne Renegades have landed big-hitting Kiwi Tim Seifert on a two-year deal to supercharge their top order and fill the vacant wicketkeeper-batter role.

The Renegades have made Seifert their direct international signing under the new availability rules introduced for KFC BBL|14. In a nifty bit of business, the club confirmed they retain pick No.2 at this year's overseas player draft, to be held on September 1.

A wicketkeeper and top-order batter, Seifert will be available for the entire season to fill the role held by Quinton de Kock last year, and adding international experience to a club that has also seen veterans Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh retire.

The 29-year-old T20 specialist has played 61 T20Is for New Zealand and featured in T20 franchise competitions including the IPL, PSL and CPL and will make his first foray into the Big Bash this summer.

Seifert said he wanted to "follow in the shoes" of other big international names like Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle to play for the Renegades.

"Being a Kiwi, I have watched a lot of Big Bash over the journey and watched some big names," he said.

"I'm thrilled to be here for next two seasons, I'll be able to enjoy the environment and get to know the club on that deeper level which doesn't often happen in franchise cricket.

"I'm excited to call myself a Gade for the next couple of seasons at least."

Melbourne Renegades BBL|14 squad (so far): Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa Ins: Josh Brown (Heat), Gurinder Sandhu (Thunder), Tim Seifert (International pre-selection) Outs: Aaron Finch (retired), Shaun Marsh (retired) Out of contract: Ruwantha Kellapotha, Nic Maddinson, Peter Siddle

With the Renegades having locked in Jake Fraser-McGurk and recruited big-hitter Josh Brown from the Brisbane Heat, they are suddenly spoilt for top-order firepower, with Seifert likely to lineup at No.3.

"That top three spot would be outstanding and if Cam (White, Renegades coach) feels like I'm the man to take the gloves I'll be ready for that too," he said.

"At the same time, I'm ready to fit in and play whatever role Whitey and the Renegades need me to play."

Although Seifert was left out of the New Zealand squad for this year's T20 World Cup, he sits inside the top 10 of Black Caps' T20I runscorers with 1291 from his 61 caps.

More recently the 29-year-old impressed in the Sri Lankan Premier League for Galle Marvels topping the runs leaderboard with 400 from 10 innings, including a high score of 104 not out from 63 balls.

His experience at the international level and across various T20 leagues made him an attractive prospect for the Renegades said club general manager James Rosengarten.

"Tim gives us a double threat, we get a powerful and skilled batter plus an established international keeper," he said.

"He is also a regular member of the Black Caps program, so we're excited to welcome him into the club."

With the club confirming they have retained pick No.2 in the upcoming international player draft, they are yet to confirm which of their other picks they will lose with the pre-signing, having held picks 11, 22 and 27.

A flurry of signings in recent weeks including the signatures of Fergus O'Neill and Gurinder Sandhu sees the Renegades building a squad looking to bounce back from a seventh place finish last summer.

Their season opener will be played against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG on December 16.