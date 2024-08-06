Hockley to stand down as CEO after summer

After five years in Australia cricket's top job, Nick Hockley will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia at the conclusion of the upcoming home summer.

Hockley is expected to finish in the position he has held since 2020 at the end of March next year, though CA Chair Mike Baird confirmed he will remain in the job until a successor is appointed and a smooth transition is completed.

Having worked on the organising committee for the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games, Hockley joined Australian cricket later that year as General Manager Commercial and Marketing of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

He was then appointed CEO of the Local Organising Committee for the hugely successful 2020 ICC T20 Women's World Cup that culminated in a record-breaking crowd of 86,174 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to see Australia defeat India in the final.

"This was a difficult decision," Hockley said today.

"However following what promises to be a blockbuster summer and with our five-year strategic plan well progressed, this is the right time to pursue another challenge, while giving the Board plenty of time to find its next CEO to build on the strong foundations now in place.

"This is not the time for goodbyes, as I remain completely focussed on the season ahead and supporting the Board on succession and a smooth transition."

Hockley's tenure in the top job began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when he was appointed CA's interim CEO to replace Kevin Roberts in June 2020.

Having guided the game through the initial challenges of the global crisis, he was installed as permanent CEO the following May and has overseen significant off-field growth as well as on-field success since then.

In addition to the implementation of CA's five-year strategic plan aimed at rebuilding the game's financial health following the pandemic, he signed-off new seven-year media rights deals with Australia broadcast partners Seven West Media and Foxtel Group plus agreement with Disney Star in India.

During his tenure, CA also reached a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Australian Cricketers' Association which included a significant (66 per cent) increase in pay for the nation's professional female players.

Most recently, Hockley has overseen changes to the BBL and WBBL competitions to ensure they remain on a strong growth trajectory in the increasingly competitive T20 global franchise marketplace.

Since taking over at the helm five years ago, Hockley has also seen Australian cricket celebrate six ICC World Cup wins – women's ODI and T20 trophies (2022 and 2023), men's ODI and T20 World Cups (2023 and 2021), men's World Test Championship (2023) and men's under-19s World Cup (2024).

Australia's all-conquering women's team also won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Hockley's former home city of Birmingham, while both national teams successfully retained the Ashes at home and in the UK.

And Hockley was instrumental in the men's Test team undertaking their first tour to Pakistan in 24 years where they secured a 1-0 series victory in 2022.

"As CEO, Nick navigated the sport through a period of unprecedented challenge during the pandemic and has delivered significant growth and stability," Baird said today.

"Under Nick's leadership, several major deals are now in place – many for the next seven years – and the game is set up for continued success.

"As Nick says, his full focus is on delivering another successful summer for our fans, players, broadcasters, partners and the whole of Australian cricket and there will be time to celebrate his legacy and achievements when he steps down from the role next year.

"The timing of Nick's decision allows the Board to ensure a smooth transition and we will begin the process of finding and appointing his successor shortly."