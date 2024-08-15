Former Test skipper fast-tracked to Strikers head coach

Tim Paine has been appointed the new Adelaide Strikers men's head coach after Jason Gillespie stepped down in March

Tim Paine's fast-track from Test skipper to top-level coach is complete with the former Australia captain-keeper today appointed to the top job with Adelaide Strikers for the next two years.

It's less than two years since Paine played his final game in the KFC BBL with Hobart Hurricanes, and a season after he took on his first senior coaching assignment as assistant to then-head coach Jason Gillespie at the Strikers.

Paine represented Australia in 35 Tests (23 as captain) before suddenly stepping down on the eve of the 2021-22 Ashes campaign to be succeeded by Pat Cummins.

In addition, he played 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is in a 17-year senior career that included 62 T20 games for the Hurricanes and Tasmania in which he scored 1449 runs at a rate of 125.7 and completed 50 dismissals behind the stumps.

The 39-year-old, who is currently in Darwin as assistant coach of NT Strike in the Top End T20 Series, has also served as Adam Voges' deputy in the 2023 Australia A series against New Zealand and as a mentor to the national under-19s program.

Paine works with Australia women's captain-keeper Alyssa Healy in Brisbane last year // Getty

"I am honoured and excited by the opportunity to coach such a well-established and strongly supported club, and I can't wait for the start of BBL|14 in December," Paine said today.

"After spending time in Adelaide last year, I believe the Strikers team and the whole of South Australian cricket has huge potential and I'm looking forward to being part of taking it forward and winning a few trophies.

"Having been on the losing side when the Strikers defeated Hobart Hurricanes to claim their first title win in BBL|07, I can vouch for the fantastic atmosphere created by the fans at Adelaide Oval.

"And the backing the boys received last season was a large factor in the success we experienced in the second half of BBL|13, so we're working hard to build on that momentum in the coming summer.

03:07 Play video The very best of Tim Paine behind the stumps

"I believe we have an immensely talented and versatile squad which we will finalise over the next few weeks."

After four seasons in which Gillespie held the dual roles of South Australia men's team and Strikers BBL head coach, the South Australia Cricket Association has chosen to split the job with former Test quick Ryan Harris last week appointed to the state position.

It is understood former Australia men's team coach and long-serving SA player Darren Lehmann had also expressed interest in the Strikers job, having filled the head and assistant coaching roles with Brisbane Heat in previous years.

But SA have opted for a fresh face, with Paine impressing the SACA hierarchy with his input as Gillespie's assistant last summer as the Strikers made a stirring late-season charge to within a game of the grand final.

He also won support during the recruitment process for the Strikers' job by articulating a broad vision for the club which included close collaboration with SA's pathways and development programs.

"Tim's leadership qualities, tactical insights and ability to foster a strong and united team environment within the Strikers' playing group was a significant factor in the team's success in reaching last summer's Challenger final," SACA CEO Charlie Hodgson said.

"We are also delighted with his clear vision to ensure the Strikers remain closely involved and strongly aligned to South Australia's cricket development programs, and to further enhance the club's standing among the state's loyal and passionate cricket fans."

04:09 Play video Every six: Short dominates Big Bash with sensational striking

Among Paine's assistant coaches for BBL|14 will be dual Weber WBBL title-winning coach Luke Williams who has also overseen success in India's Women's Premier League and The Hundred in the UK.

Since winning the title under Gillespie's guidance in BBL|07, the Strikers have reached the playoff rounds in four of the six subsequent seasons without making it to the championship decider.

But after a stumbling start to BBL|13 last summer that yielded a solitary win from their first five games, the Strikers found form to win their next five in a row before bowing out in the Challenger final to eventual champions the Heat.

They provided four players in the BBL|13 Team of the Tournament as selected by the league's eight head coaches – batters Matt Short and Chris Lynn, leg-spinner Cameron Boyce and English allrounder Jamie Overton.

The first-named trio of that group have all re-signed for BBL|14 with Lynn confirming he will be available to the Strikers for the full season, while the club also hold retention rights for Overton should he nominate for the September 1 overseas player draft.

Paine's first formal duty as Strikers coach will be to attend the draft with skipper Matt Short, where the club holds picks 5, 11, 20 and 29 having improved their second-round position after trading fast bowler Wes Agar to Sydney Thunder.