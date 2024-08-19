'Hard to fathom' playing in Bangladesh: Healy

Alyssa Healy says Australia will not be fazed by a late change to the T20 World Cup host, as the ICC weighs up its options amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh

Australia captain Alyssa Healy says she would find it morally "hard to fathom" playing October's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, amid an ongoing political crisis in the country.

The fate of the tournament hangs in the balance, with officials to decide as soon as Tuesday whether to move it away from Bangladesh.

AAP has been told that Australia is not considered an option to take over the event, given the time of year and limited lead-in time.

India also ruled out hosting the event, with the UAE and Zimbabwe the leading contenders to take over.

More than 400 people have been killed during unrest in Bangladesh that started last month, amid protests against a quota system reserving public jobs for children of freedom fighters.

The United Nations has reported that at least 65 of the dead have been minors, while long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled the country and resigned.

Healy said she felt it would not be right for her side and others to be playing in Bangladesh amid the turmoil, with the country currently on the Australian government's do-not-travel list.

"I'd find it hard to fathom playing there at the moment, as a human being, I feel like it might be the wrong thing to do," Healy said.

"(That would be) taking resources away from a country that is really struggling. They're needing everyone they can possibly get in there helping people that are dying.

"There's obviously bigger factors at play than putting a cricket tournament on in Bangladesh at the moment ... but I'll leave it to the ICC to work out."

Australia will name the squad for their title defence next Monday, with fit-again quick Tayla Vlaeminck making an irresistible case for selection.

Fellow quick Darcie Brown is also expected to be available after a stress fracture in her foot.

But officials would ideally know the location of the tournament before picking the group charged with winning a fourth straight T20 title.

Australia played in Bangladesh as recently as March and April, but spent most of the tour confined to hotels.

That tour was the team's first visit to the country since the 2014 T20 World Cup, and was considered a key stepping stone in preparations for this year's tournament.

But Healy was confident the trip would not be a wasted exercise if the World Cup is moved, given the UAE is renowned for its turning wickets.

"Going there and getting used to those conditions and slow turning wickets has probably put us in a good place," Healy said.

"It's more about what our team looks like, and what people are working on individually headed into a World Cup on the subcontinent.

"Whether it is in Bangladesh, or it's not in Bangladesh, I don't think affects us greatly with the make-up of what we've got.

"We're well prepared for whatever is thrown at us."